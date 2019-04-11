K Chandrasekhar Rao given ‘violation’ notice

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued notices to Telangana state Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) at an election rally in Karimnagar on March 17.

The ECI said that the controversial remarks made by the CM have the potential of disturbing harmony and aggravating the existing differences between social and religious communities, and of appealing to communal feelings.

Mr Rao has been told to submit an explanation by 5 pm on April 12 and if he does not do so, the ECI will take a decision without any further reference to him.

The ECI has issued the notices in response to a complaint filed by president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad M. Rama Raju in which he stated that Mr Rao has tried to secure votes by passing derogatory remarks against Hindus while addressing an election rally in Karimnagar.

Principal secretary, ECI, S.K. Rudola, said that according to the complainant, Mr Rao said, “Ee Hindu gaalu...bondu gaalu...dikkumalina...daridrapu gaalu and Deshamlo aggi pettale, gattar levale (Hindutva forces have been trying to create unrest and disturb harmony in the country with communal ideology).”

He said that the ECI has obtained and examined the English version of the speech delivered by the Chief Minister and a factual report from the Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana state , Rajat Kumar.

“Whereas, the Commission is prima facie of the opinion that by making the aforesaid statement which has the potential of disturbing harmony and aggravating the existing differences between social and religious communities, and appealing to communal feelings, you have violated the above said provisions of the Model Code of Conduct.”

Mr Rudola told the CM to submit his explanation by 5 pm on April 12 and in case he failed to do so, the ECI would take a decision without further intimation.