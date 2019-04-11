LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 11 Apr 2019 K Chandrasekhar Rao ...
Nation, Current Affairs

K Chandrasekhar Rao given ‘violation’ notice

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 11, 2019, 2:06 am IST
Updated Apr 11, 2019, 2:06 am IST
Rao has been told to submit an explanation by 5 pm on April 12.
K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued notices to Telangana state Chief Minister K.  Chandrasekhar Rao for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) at an election rally in Karimnagar on March 17.  

The ECI said that the controversial remarks made by the CM have the potential of disturbing harmony and aggravating the existing differences between social and religious communities, and of appealing to communal feelings.

 

Mr Rao has been told to submit an explanation by 5 pm on April 12 and if he does not do so, the ECI will take a decision without any further reference to him.

The ECI has issued the notices in response to a complaint filed by president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad M. Rama Raju in which he stated that Mr Rao has tried to secure votes by passing derogatory remarks against Hindus while addressing an election rally in Karimnagar.

Principal secretary, ECI, S.K. Rudola, said that according to the complainant, Mr Rao said, “Ee Hindu gaalu...bondu gaalu...dikkumalina...daridrapu gaalu and Deshamlo aggi pettale, gattar levale (Hindutva forces have been trying to create unrest and disturb harmony in the country with communal ideology).”

He said that the ECI has obtained and examined the English version of the speech delivered by the Chief Minister and a factual report from the Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana state , Rajat Kumar.

“Whereas, the Commission is prima facie of the opinion that by making the aforesaid statement which has the potential of disturbing harmony and aggravating the existing differences between social and religious communities, and appealing to communal feelings, you have violated the above said provisions of the Model Code of Conduct.”

Mr Rudola told the CM to submit his explanation by 5 pm on April 12 and in case he failed to do so, the ECI would take a decision without further intimation.

...
Tags: election commission of india, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, model code of conduct (mcc)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Andhra people have no trust in K Chandrasekhar Rao: Congress

RJD chief Lalu Yadav

Lalu Yadav writes letter to public ‘to save democracy’

N. Chandrababu Naidu

Anti-incumbency will defeat Telugu Desam: BJP

Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court rejects bail for Lalu Prasad Yadav in fodder scam cases



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar turns up heat in this summer season; see pics

Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Shocking: 4 live bees found inside Taiwanese woman's eye

This incident has been termed as ‘world’s first’. (Photo: Youtube Screen Grab)
 

Colombian football rocked by allegations girls were sexually abused

Carolina Rozo, 38, disclosed she had fallen into depression after she was personally targeted by an alleged sexual predator, the coach of the women's Under-17 team, Didier Luna. (Photo: AFP)
 

Trump campaign clip taken down by Twitter after Warner Bros complaint

The video in Trump's tweet, captioned as "Make America Great Again", has now been replaced by a message. (Photo:AP)
 

Kohli, Mandhana named as ‘Leading Cricketer in the World’

Kohli, who scored only 134 runs during India’s previous tour of England in 2014, amassed 593 runs in his side’s five-test series last year at an average of over 59 to book his place on the list. (Photo: AP)
 

Kerala girl rides horse to school for 'special' reason; video goes viral

The teen recently took social media by storm after a video of her riding a horse in a school uniform went viral. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Highest collection of GST with advance tax

Over 53 companies, falling under the Hyderabad GST commissionerate have paid Rs 47.61 crore GST as advance deposits. This money was clubbed and shown as GST collected.

Very much in the race, says Renuka Chowdhary

Congress candidate for the Khammam Lok Sabha constituency Renuka Chowdhary addresses media on Wednesday. (DC)

TPCC agents told not to leave booths till end

It further instructed its polling agents that no polling staff or polling agents of any political party should be allowed at the EVM room, which is meant only for voters.

Election Commission bans exit polls till end of election

Rajat Kumar

Nizamabad polling to end at 6 pm

Polling in Nizamabad will begin at 8 am and end at 6 pm — a longer period than in other constituencies in view of the large number of candidates.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham