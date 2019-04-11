LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 11 Apr 2019 French envoy rejects ...
Nation, Current Affairs

French envoy rejects reports of Pak pilots training on Rafale jets in France

PTI
Published Apr 11, 2019, 4:06 pm IST
Updated Apr 11, 2019, 4:06 pm IST
US aviation industry website ainonline.com reported that first batch of pilots trained on Rafale fighter jet in Nov 2017 were Pakistani.
The report came in the midst of a simmering political slugfest over procurement of Rafale jets by the Modi government from France. (Representational Image)
 The report came in the midst of a simmering political slugfest over procurement of Rafale jets by the Modi government from France. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: French Ambassador Alexandre Ziegler on Thursday dismissed as "fake news" reports that a batch of Pakistani pilots was trained on Rafale fighter jets being procured by Qatari Air Force.

American aviation industry website ainonline.com reported that the first batch of pilots trained on the Rafale fighter jet for Qatar in November 2017 were Pakistani exchange officers.

 

"I can confirm that it is fake news," Ziegler tweeted. French diplomatic sources said no Pakistani pilots ever trained on Rafale jets in France. There were concerns in the Indian military establishment after the report by the US-based website.

The report came in the midst of a simmering political slugfest over procurement of Rafale jets by the Modi government from France. India is procuring a batch of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France at a cost of Rs 58,000 crore. The Congress has been alleging massive irregularities in the deal while the government has strongly rejected the charges.

...
Tags: rafale jet, congress, modi government, qatari air force
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The BSP has alleged that they had received reports of Dalits being prevented from reaching polling booths in various places in the state. (Photo: File)

Baseless!: Poll officers reacts to BSP,SP's 'dalits' prevented from voting claim

It is clear that set procedures have not been followed in Rafale deal, said Abhishek Manu Singhvi. (Photo: ANI)

Will initiate JPC probe into 'Rafale scam' after coming to power: Congress

In the first phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections Manipur recorded the highest polling percentage at 78.20 per cent, followed by Assam at 68 per cent. (Photo: ANI)

2019 Lok Sabha polls, 1st phase: Manipur records highest polling at 78.20 pc

Polling for all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will be held on April 23. (File Photo)

Rahul, Priyanka to hold rallies in Gujarat next week



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kangana Ranaut feels 'embarrassed' about being compared to Alia Bhatt; read statement

Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)
 

'Dark moment for press freedom': Edward Snowden reacts to Assange arrest

Snowden denounced Ecuador's decision to withdraw asylum from Assange. (Photo:AP)
 

All you need to know about Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's stay in Ecuador

Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy. (Photo:AP)
 

World's tiniest woman casts her vote in Nagpur

The 25-year old woman who is just 2 feet and 1 inch, turned up to her polling station and exercised her franchise. (Photo: ANI)
 

7 of 10 Indians ready to share personal data in exchange for lower pricing

Seven in every ten consumers in India are willing to share a significant amount of personal data with banks and insurers in exchange for lower pricing.
 

Leaked OnePlus 7 to come with a future-proof feature

The OnePlus 7 Pro features a GM1915 internal model name. (Photo: Weibo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cong allowed infiltration to save vote bank, will fence Bangla border: Modi

The 'naamdari parivar' (famed family) is engaged in corruption and has made it a way a life for which its members are now on bail, but they call the 'chowkidar a chor', he said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

‘Don’t forget 2004. Vajpayeeji was invincible, but we won’: Sonia to BJP

The UPA chairperson was referring to the 2004 general elections, when BJP-led ruling coalition had run the campaign with 'Shining India' slogan.(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Laser pointed at Rahul’s head, says Cong; must be from cell phone, counters govt

Congress have also asked to ensure that the protocol relating Rahul Gandhi's security detail is strictly followed. (Photo: File)

My name missing in voters' list; worst day as citizen: Shobana

Shobana Kamineni said she had voted in the Telangana Assembly polls in December last and came to the same booth (at Masab Tank in the city), adding, she felt cheated over her name missing in the electoral rolls. (Image: Video screenshot)

Naxals trigger IED blast near polling booth in Maharashtra, no injuries reported

Gadchiroli is among the seven seats where polling is underway during the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham