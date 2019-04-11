LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 11 Apr 2019 Election Commission ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Election Commission bans PM Modi biopic, NaMo TV during LS polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 11, 2019, 12:57 am IST
Updated Apr 11, 2019, 12:57 am IST
Cong says EC order promising step in ensuring ‘level playing field’ in elections.
The commission’s order comes a day before the movie was to be released and on the eve of the first phase of elections, where 91 constituencies go to the polls.
 The commission’s order comes a day before the movie was to be released and on the eve of the first phase of elections, where 91 constituencies go to the polls.

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday prohibited the screening of a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the airing of the hugely controversial NaMo TV during the duration of the general election that begins on Thursday.

In its order on the Modi film, the EC said any such film that subserves the purpose of any political entity or individual should not be displayed in the electronic media. Later, an EC official said that the ban on the film also extends to NaMo TV.

 

The official referred to a paragraph in the order which said “that any poster or publicity material concerning  any such certified content, which either depicts a candidate (including prospective) for the furtherance (or purported to further) of electoral prospects, directly or indirectly, shall not be put on display in the electronic media in the area where MCC (Model Code of Conduct) is in force”.

The commission’s order comes a day before the movie was to be released and on the eve of the first phase of elections, where 91 constituencies go to the polls.

The EC order also follows the Supreme Court dismissing a petition on Tuesday filed by a Congress activist which sought a stay on the release of the biopic.
The court had said the Election Commission would be an “appropriate” place to seek redressal.

The plea by the Congress activist had sought deferment of the biopic’s relea-se till the completion of the Lok Sabha polls, alleging that it was designed to “manipulate, influence and impress viewers and voters”.

Reacting to the EC order on Wednesday, the Congr-ess said the commission’s order staying the crass publicity gimmick thro-ugh “Modi Biopic” was a promising step in upholding and ensuring a “level playing field” in the ongoing elections. The Prime Minister’s quest for “I, Me, Myself” through “NaMo TV” was also a boorish attempt at self-promotion.

Both “NaMo TV” and the Modi Biopic were nothing more than a flagrant misuse of money power by an arrogant ruler facing imminent defeat, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

He further said that the Election Commission’s decision staying the “Modi Biopic” was an affirmation that none less than the Prime Minister of India was complicit in violating the Model Code of Conduct.

...
Tags: election commission, namo tv, pm modi biopic
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Andhra people have no trust in K Chandrasekhar Rao: Congress

RJD chief Lalu Yadav

Lalu Yadav writes letter to public ‘to save democracy’

N. Chandrababu Naidu

Anti-incumbency will defeat Telugu Desam: BJP

Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court rejects bail for Lalu Prasad Yadav in fodder scam cases



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar turns up heat in this summer season; see pics

Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Shocking: 4 live bees found inside Taiwanese woman's eye

This incident has been termed as ‘world’s first’. (Photo: Youtube Screen Grab)
 

Colombian football rocked by allegations girls were sexually abused

Carolina Rozo, 38, disclosed she had fallen into depression after she was personally targeted by an alleged sexual predator, the coach of the women's Under-17 team, Didier Luna. (Photo: AFP)
 

Trump campaign clip taken down by Twitter after Warner Bros complaint

The video in Trump's tweet, captioned as "Make America Great Again", has now been replaced by a message. (Photo:AP)
 

Kohli, Mandhana named as ‘Leading Cricketer in the World’

Kohli, who scored only 134 runs during India’s previous tour of England in 2014, amassed 593 runs in his side’s five-test series last year at an average of over 59 to book his place on the list. (Photo: AP)
 

Kerala girl rides horse to school for 'special' reason; video goes viral

The teen recently took social media by storm after a video of her riding a horse in a school uniform went viral. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Nizamabad polling to end at 6 pm

Polling in Nizamabad will begin at 8 am and end at 6 pm — a longer period than in other constituencies in view of the large number of candidates.

CJI cites Pentagon Papers ruling

The CJI also cited a ruling of the US Supreme Court, which refused to recognise a right in the executive government to seek a restraint order or publication of certain papers titled “Pentagon Papers”.

I-T raids: Rs 30 crore unearthed from premises of MP CM Kamal Nath's aides

Praveen Kakkar, chief minister Kamala Nath's officer on special duty. (Image: ANI)

Indian Army troops to remain on high alert in wake of Indo-Pak tensions

The Army commanders also discussed the ongoing operations along the Pakistan border in the wake of simmering India-Pakistan tensions. (Image: ANI)

EC order restraining Modi biopic also applies to NaMo TV

The Election Commission order banning the screening of the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi also applies to NaMo TV. (Image: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham