Nation, Current Affairs

BJP has track record, Congress has tap record: PM Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHIVANI
Published Apr 11, 2019, 1:20 am IST
Updated Apr 11, 2019, 1:20 am IST
The BJP has a track record, while the Congress has tap record which keeps playing Remove Modi, Remove Modi, Remove Modi, says PM.
PM Narendra Modi with Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani at an election rally in Junagadh on Wednesday. (PTI)
 PM Narendra Modi with Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani at an election rally in Junagadh on Wednesday. (PTI)

Ahmedabad: “Congress has finished Madhya Pradesh in just six months of rule and it is using the state as an ATM after Karnataka,” charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Gujarat on Wednesday.

“The BJP has a track record, while the Congress has tap record which keeps playing Remove Modi, Remove Modi, Remove Modi,” he added.   

 

In his first election rallies in his home state, Mr Modi attacked the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi, as usual. In a reference to Mr Gandhi’s residence, he said, “The (Congress) party is indulging in a Tughlak Road chunavi ghotala where money is being used for its own leaders, not for the poor of the country.”

He said, “In the last five years I have brought them to the doors of the jail and in the coming five years I will send them inside if you vote for me.” 

Tags: prime minister narendra modi, congress
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad


