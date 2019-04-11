‘Vote today for soul of India’, tweets Rahul, others urge voters to caste their vote

Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted: 'You vote today for the soul of India. For her future. Vote wisely.' (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appealed to those casting their votes in the first phase of the 2019 general elections to turn out in large numbers.

"2019 Lok Sabha elections commence today. I call upon all those whose constituencies are voting in the first phase today to turn out in record numbers and exercise their franchise. I specially urge young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers," the Prime Minister tweeted.

2019 Lok Sabha elections commence today.



I call upon all those whose constituencies are voting in the first phase today to turn out in record numbers and exercise their franchise.



I specially urge young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 11, 2019

Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted: “You vote today for the soul of India. For her future. Vote wisely."

No 2 Crore JOBS.

No 15 Lakhs in Bank A/C.

No ACCHE DIN.



Instead:



No JOBS.

DEMONETISATION.

Farmers in Pain.

GABBAR SINGH TAX.

Suit Boot Sarkar.

RAFALE.

Lies. Lies. Lies.

Distrust. Violence. HATE. Fear.



You vote today for the soul of India. For her future.



Vote wisely. pic.twitter.com/wKNTBuGA7J — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 11, 2019

BJP official twitter account tweeted:

Vote for a New India. Come out in large numbers and #VoteKar. pic.twitter.com/yb58qFdmN3 — BJP (@BJP4India) April 11, 2019

BJP President Amit Shah took to Twitter to urge voters to caste their vote and said:

Only a strong, visionary and honest leadership can work impartially for the development of the people from Kashmir to Andaman.



I urge the people of Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar islands to vote in large numbers for a decisive government. — Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 11, 2019

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati asked voters to reach polling booths on time to caste their votes.

सभी मतदाताओं से अपील है कि वे देश व जनहित में ’’सर्वजन हिताय व सर्वजन सुखाय’’ की सरकार बनाने हेतु अपना वोट डालने के लिए अपने-अपने पोलिंग बूथों पर समय से जरूर जाएं। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) April 11, 2019

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, who cast his vote in Nagpur at polling booth number 216, also appealed to voters to exercise their franchise.

"Voting is our duty, everyone should vote," he told media here.

Polling for 91 Lok Sabha constituencies, spread across 18 states and two Union Territories, began on Thursday morning amidst heightened security.

Among the constituencies going for polls in the first phase are - eight in Uttar Pradesh, five in Uttarakhand, four in Bihar, seven in Maharashtra, five in Assam, four in Odisha, two each in Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and West Bengal, and one each in Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

Over 14 crore voters will decide the fate of 1279 candidates who are in the fray. More than 1 lakh polling booths have been set up across the country, the EC said in a statement issued on Wednesday. It also mentioned that 7764 third gender voters will exercise their franchise in the first phase.

Voting for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases - April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting of votes will be done on May 23.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place for the Lok Sabha elections and tight vigil is being maintained at interstate borders.