Yogi government to revoke case against rapist minister Swami Chinmayanand

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to withdraw a case of abduction and rape against former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand.

The case was lodged against the Swami seven years ago in 2011 in Shahjahanpur.

The FIR against him was lodged on the complaint of a girl who stayed in his ashram. The girl had alleged she was kept at an ashram in Haridwar and raped by the former minister. The rape victim had further alleged that besides rape, Chinmayanand had threatened to get her killed if she dared lodge complaint against him.

The girl’s father had lodged the complaint but the Swami obtained a stay on his arrest from the high court. The case has been pending since then.

According to sources, the Shahjahanpur administration wrote a letter to the prosecution officer for withdrawal of the case.