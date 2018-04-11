Witness in Tulsiram Prajapati encounter case untraceable

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday informed the court that advocate Salim Khan — a key witness in the case of the alleged fake encounter in 2006 of Tulsiram Prajapati, an aide of Sohrabuddin Sheikh who was killed in an alleged fake encounter a year earlier — is untraceable.

The prosecution informed the court that it has been unable to reach him or contact him via phone as his device is switched off. So far, 47 witnesses have turned hostile in the case.

Special public prosecutor B.P. Raju on Tuesday informed judge S.J. Sharma that Mr Khan was supposed to appear before the court on Tuesday but on trying to contact him, his phone was found switched off and hence he could not be contacted.