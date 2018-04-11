search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Unnao rape case: SC to hear plea for CBI probe next week

PTI
Published Apr 11, 2018, 12:36 pm IST
Updated Apr 11, 2018, 12:36 pm IST
The bench said it would hear the plea which has also alleged that the rape victim's father was tortured and killed in police custody.
Special Investigation Team, headed by ADG Lucknow zone Rajeev Krishna, arrived at the residence of Unnao rape victim on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)
 Special Investigation Team, headed by ADG Lucknow zone Rajeev Krishna, arrived at the residence of Unnao rape victim on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear next week a plea for CBI probe into the Unnao gangrape case allegedly involving a BJP lawmaker from Uttar Pradesh.

The bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud said it would hear the plea which has also alleged that the rape victim's father was tortured and killed in the police custody at the behest of the "ruling party" in the state.

 

The petition, filed by advocate Manohar Lal Sharma, sought the court's direction to the CBI to probe the alleged kidnapping and rape of a minor girl in July, 2017 "by the BJP MLA and his companion and custodial death of her father via torture" on 9 April.

Alleging that the complaint had not mentioned the name of the legislator "under political pressure" and that the state police would not carry out a "fair investigation under compulsion", it said the matter should be handed over to the CBI for an independent investigation.

Referring to the victim's statement, the petition also alleged that sitting BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar from Bangarmau constituency in Unnao district was the main accused in cases of the girl's rape in July, 2017 and custodial death of her father after her protest against the legislator.

The public interest petition also sought protection and compensation to the victims' kin, as was provided in the Nirbhaya gangrape case.

Tags: unnao rape case, crime, supreme court, cbi probe, nirbhaya gangrape case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hasin Jahan demands Rs 15 lakh a month from Mohammed Shami

Jahan’s lawyer said that since Shami earns so much money from cricket, it should not be a problem to pay some amount to his client as maintenance fee.(Photo: BCCI/PTI)
 

Why MS Dhoni doesn't express himself in dugout and keeps calm? Here’s the answer

"My pulse rises too - and that's why we have a dressing room. I express myself in the dressing room but not in the dugout. If you're too expressive in the field, then commentators get a lot of things to talk about," said MS Dhoni. (Photo: AP)
 

CEO Zuckerberg apologizes for Facebook's privacy failures

During some five hours of Senate questioning on April 10, Zuckerberg apologized several times for Facebook failures. (Photo: AP)
 

Facebook systems do not see messages sent over WhatsApp: Zuckerberg

Earlier, Zuckerberg said his company will do everything to ensure fair polling takes place in India and other countries.
 

Ziva Dhoni’s pics with Shah Rukh Khan during CSK vs KKR IPL game will melt your heart

In the picture, Dhoni’s daughter Ziva is seen in cheerful mood, while sharing the frame with King Khan. (Photo: Twitter / CSK Fan Club)
 

'I made mistakes,' Facebook CEO wrote in notes for testimony

"Founded Facebook. My decisions. I made mistakes. Big challenge but we've solved problems before. Going to solve this one," read Zuckerberg's notes .
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Supreme Court rejects plea to frame fresh guidelines on case allocation

The petition was heard by Chief Justice Dipak Mishra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud. (Photo: File)

J&K: Civilian dead, 3 security personnel injured during encounter in Kulgam

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the district's Khudwani area on Tuesday night, following information about presence of militants there, the officials said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

K’taka assembly polls: Fake Cong list circulated to create confusion, says CM

'I am told that a list of Congress candidates for Karnataka election is under circulation. The AICC has not approved the list of candidates yet. The list under circulation is fake,' Siddaramaiah said in a tweet. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Modi's fast farce, PM should apologise to youth, Dalits: Cong

Surjewala also alleged that the government had 'disrespected' and 'degenerated' the Parliament. (Photo: File)

Are your parents in 'unclean occupation', Haryana admission form asks kids

The form also seeks to know 'whether parents of students are engaged in unclean occupation, whether they are income tax payees, their religion and caste details, genetic disorder, if any, besides students' bank details'. (Photo: File | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham