Telangana Rashtra Samithi Corporator’s dance goes viral

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 11, 2018, 1:57 am IST
Updated Apr 11, 2018, 1:57 am IST
The local representative bought a new Innova car and had gone for a thanksgiving at a temple located on the outskirts of the city.
The GHMC divisional office has issued a show cause notice against three supervisors, who accompanied the TRS corporator, and marked their attendance despite being absent.
HYDERABAD: A video of Hayathnagar TRS Corporator Sama Thirumal Reddy and family dancing on Srisailam highway with three GHMC sanitary supervisors has gone viral. The local representative bought a new Innova car and had gone for a thanksgiving at a temple located on the outskirts of the city. On their way back, the group stopped on the highway and danced to blaring music. Congress was quick to react and alleged that men were drunk.

The incident happened on Sunday. Going by the video, there was less traffic flow while they danced on Telangana folk songs on one carriage way while four vehicles were found honking (in the video ). Those vehicles had to go to the opposite road and the men were blocking the way. Speaking to DC,  Corporator Thirumal Reddy said: “As a corporator, don’t I have the freedom to dance and express my happiness. None of us consumed alcohol.  We were back from a worship place and no one had liquor. My family wanted to express their happiness over the new vehicle I purchased. I will be filing a complaint at Hayathnagar police station against those who made the allegation of the group being drunk”.

 

However, sources said three GHMC sanitary supervisors, all from Hayath Nagar division, namely Naveen, T. Yadagiri and Kanakaiah who accompanied the corporator on a personal trip on Sunday, made arrangements for biometric attendance (though they were absent from work )  with the help of sanitary jawans. To this, the GHMC issued a show cause notice against the trio. 

Tags: telangana rashtra samithi, ghmc
Location: India, Telangana




