K Chandrasekhar Rao keeps all guessing on ties with the Centre

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leaders are puzzled by the recent decisions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in postponing activity relating to the formation of the Federal Front, postponing the public meeting scheduled on April 27 on the occasion of TRS Formation Day, and his last-minute decision not to attend the southern finance ministers’ conference.

The decision not to attend the finance ministers’ conference held in Thiruananthapuram on Tuesday was particularly surprising.

Recently, Mr Rao had strongly criticised the attitude of the Centre in allotting funds to southern states and commented that the Centre is not doing any favour to the states.

Yet when it came to joining forces with other southern states, he said it is not good and will divide the South and North.

A senior leader of the TRS said that they are not in a position to say what decisions Mr Rao will take because he does not consult senior party leaders before taking a decision.

The Tamil Nadu government also did not attend the finance ministers’ meeting.