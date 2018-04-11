search on deccanchronicle.com
Supreme Court rejects plea to frame fresh guidelines on case allocation

Published Apr 11, 2018, 11:12 am IST
Updated Apr 11, 2018, 11:12 am IST
Petition filed after 4 top judges told media in January that SC administration was not in order.
The petition was heard by Chief Justice Dipak Mishra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday has rejected the plea to frame fresh guidelines on the allocation of cases in the top court.

The plea was filed after four top judges held an unprecedented press conference in January 2018, saying things “were not in order” in the apex court’s administration.

 

The issue of allocation of cases was raised in an unprecedented press conference by four judges -- Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph -- who are next in seniority to Justice Misra in the Supreme Court hierarchy.

The petition was heard by Chief Justice Dipak Mishra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud.

The judges said the Chief Justice was the highest authority in this matter and an institution in himself.

