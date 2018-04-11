search on deccanchronicle.com
Rajnath Singh opens Special Composite Group unit in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 11, 2018, 1:49 am IST
Updated Apr 11, 2018, 1:55 am IST
Alerts forces on terrorists’ new approach.
Rajnath Singh, Union Minister for Home Affairs, inaugurates the 28 Special Composite Group Complex of the National Security Guard in presence of Governor ESL Narasimhan at Vinoba Nagar in Ibrahimpatnam on Tuesday. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)
 Rajnath Singh, Union Minister for Home Affairs, inaugurates the 28 Special Composite Group Complex of the National Security Guard in presence of Governor ESL Narasimhan at Vinoba Nagar in Ibrahimpatnam on Tuesday. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

HYDERABAD: Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh said that the newly devised terror techniques of using large vehicles to mow down civilians and lone wolf attacks pose a “serious challenge” to the country. He asked Special Forces such as the NSG to prepare them to deal with these threats. Mr. Singh was speaking at the inauguration of the 28 Special Composite Group (SCG) of the elite counter-terror force National Security Guard (NSG) at Vinobanagar in Ibrahimpatnam in neighbouring Ranga Reddy district. 

The minister said the terrorist minds keep on devising and adopting “new tactics”to unleash death and mayhem. “We have seen across the globe that a big vehicle is being used by such elements to mow down people as also lone wolf attacks being carried out by them to wreak death and destruction,” he said. He further added that the terrorist are adopting the cruel and barbaric techniques and it poses a serious challenge.

 

“Special Forces like the NSG should prepare themselves to tackle these emerging threats,” Singh said. Singh said instances of civilians being taken as shields by terror elements have also been noticed and the elite counter-terror force should enhance its technical capabilities and capacities in this context. “Post the 26/11 (2008 Mumbai terror attacks), every agency needs to work round-the-clock and be vigilant to ensure that peace is not breached,” the ministersaid.

Tags: rajnath singh, special composite group




