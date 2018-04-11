Putta Sudhakar Yadav is new chairman of TTD board

TIRUPATI: Capping months long speculation, the Andhra Pradesh government has appointed Putta Sudhakar Yadav as the chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board.

Mr Yadav belongs to Kadapa district and is a close relative of AP finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu. The names of the board members are yet to be announced.

The appointment comes nearly a year after the term of the previous TTD Trust board chaired by former MLA Chadalavada Krishna Murthy expired on April 27, 2017.

The delay in the appointment of new board fuelled speculation about probable candidates, who could get the most sought-after position.

Chittoor district based businessman C.M. Ravi Shankar and film director K. Raghavendra Rao were some of the names cited doing the rounds.

Though the news about Mr Yadav being considered for the top post at Tirumala board got leaked a month back, it kicked up a storm as Hindu organisations objected to his appointment as they mistook him to be a Christian.

The controversy subsided when Mr Yadav clarified that, being a politician, he has attended a Christian’s function as a chief guest.