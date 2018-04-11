search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Narendra Modi to present 4-year report card to nation

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NITIN MAHAJAN
Published Apr 11, 2018, 2:27 am IST
Updated Apr 11, 2018, 2:28 am IST
The move is seen as the party’s preparation for 2019 elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: As promised ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing to present his government’s report card that is expected to reel off figures on reduction in black money, increase in smart cities, Ganga cleansing, employment generation and economic reforms leading to increase in foreign direct investment and improved financial health of banks fighting non-performing assets.  

The Prime Minister’s office has asked all ministers to enlist their achievements and compare them with promises made by the BJP in its 2014 Lok Sabha manifesto. The move is seen as the party’s preparation for 2019 elections.

 

BJP party

Sources said Mr Modi’s report card may touch on issues like the status of Section 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, smart cities and their development, Namami Gange which deals with cleaning of the river, employment generation, FDI attracted under the NDA government, reduction in black money and the status of non-performing assets in public sector banks. 

The Modi government’s achievements are likely to be compiled in the form of a booklet for wide circulation. A massive media blitzkrieg may complement the exercise, sources said.

I&B secretary N.K. Sinha has written to ministries asking them to collect details on their achievements in the past four years. The information is expected to be used by the Press Information Bureau, the government’s publicity arm, for wider circulation as the Modi government completes four years in office on May 26. 

It is learnt that ministers have been asked to prepare status reports with a political perspective and highlight how government schemes have benefited the masses.

Tags: prime minister narendra modi, 2014 lok sabha polls, nda government, n.k. sinha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Are you charging your smartphone the right way? Think again!

You must have heard or read on WhatsApp about the phone on overnight charging blowing up causing injuries to the user while the person was asleep.
 

Theresa May not invited to Harry, Meghan royal wedding

The government source said the wedding venue, St George's Chapel in Windsor, was notably smaller than Westminster Abbey where Harry's older brother Prince William married Kate Middleton in 2011 surrounded by a number of heads of government. (Photo: AP)
 

Meghan, Harry urge wedding invitees to donate to charities, includes Mumbai NGO

Seven charity organizations have been selected by the couple for their well wishers to send in their donations. (Photo: AP)
 

Here's how coffee can help you lose weight

Your daily cup of coffee can help boost your metabolic rate, by stimulating thermogenesis, helping you, in turn, to burn more fat. (Photo: Pexels)
 

IPL 2018, CSK vs KKR: Sam Billings guides hosts to five-wicket win

Sam Billings helped CSK get back into the game with an influential fifty. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Shocking: Jealous wife rips husband's scrotum

Sue dug her fingernails in and ripped the right side of his scrotum leaving the man with a laceration.(Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Postmortem of Unnao rape victim's father reveals 14 brutal injuries

The man was fighting for justice and was arrested following the complaint of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and others. (Photo: ANI)

UP Madrasa teaches Sanskrit alongside Urdu; students say 'énjoying' learning

The principal of the Madrasa, Hafiz Nazre Alam, noted that being a modern establishment under the Uttar Pradesh Education Board, languages like Arabic are being taught as well. (Photo: ANI)

No inherent bias in 15th Finance Commission’s Terms of Reference: Arun Jaitley

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the Finance Commissions uses appropriate criteria to assess the true needs of states, helping them meet a fiscal deficiency. (Photo: File)

HC orders interim stay on order cancelling extension of WB nomination filing dates

Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered an interim stay on the state poll panel's overnight withdrawal of its own order extending the last date from April 9 till April 10 for filing nominations by the candidates for the Panchayat elections. (Photo: File)

Search on for 35-yr-old anthropologist, Atreyee Majumder, missing for week

Police said Atreyee Majumder was seen on security footage at two hotels after that - the Novotel and the Marriot at Bellandur. (Twitter Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham