Maharashtra debt-ridden farmer commits suicide, blames Modi govt in suicide note

ANI
Published Apr 11, 2018, 9:02 am IST
Updated Apr 11, 2018, 9:09 am IST
Shankar, who was under the debt of nearly Rs 1 lakh, was upset after he did not get any benefit from Maharashtra govt's loan waiver scheme.
The deceased, identified as Shankar Bhaurao Chayre, in his suicide note blamed the central government and its policy for his death. (Photo: ANI)
 The deceased, identified as Shankar Bhaurao Chayre, in his suicide note blamed the central government and its policy for his death. (Photo: ANI)

Yavatmal (Maharashtra): A 50-year-old debt-ridden farmer committed suicide in Yavatmal by consuming poison.

Shankar, who was under the debt of nearly Rs 1 lakh, was upset after he did not get any benefit from the Maharashtra government's loan waiver scheme.

 

Shankar, who was under the debt of nearly Rs 1 lakh, was upset after he did not get any benefit from the Maharashtra government's loan waiver scheme.

Following the incident, the family of the deceased even refused to take over the body for last rites and demanded to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to reports, Yavatmal district has one of the highest suicide cases of debt-ridden farmers.

