K T Rama Rao asks GHMC to speed up development works

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister K T Rama Rao held a review meeting of the GHMC on Tuesday. The GHMC is planning to construct rail under bridges (RuB) at Anand Bagh, Sanathnagar-Moulali by pass, RuB at Venkatapuram, Alwal, pedestrian subway between Nature Cure hospital and Begumpet station, RuB and drainage system at Bollaram railway station, RuB near Manikeshwari Nagar between Sitaphal Mandi and Arts college railway station, re-modelling of storm water drain from Dayanandnagar railway station to Banda Cheruvu and re-modelling of storm water drain from Haimpet to Gundla Cheruvu. It has been brought to the notice of the Minister that these development works have been proceeding at a snail's pace.