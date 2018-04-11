search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

J&K: Civilian dead, 3 security personnel injured during encounter in Kulgam

PTI
Published Apr 11, 2018, 10:29 am IST
Updated Apr 11, 2018, 10:42 am IST
Three security force personnel were injured in the initial exchange of firing, the officials said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the district's Khudwani area on Tuesday night, following information about presence of militants there, the officials said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the district's Khudwani area on Tuesday night, following information about presence of militants there, the officials said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Srinagar: A civilian was killed and three security forces personnel injured on Wednesday during an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the district's Khudwani area on Tuesday night, following information about presence of militants there, the officials said.

 

They said a gunbattle broke out between the militants and security forces in the early hours.

Three security force personnel were injured in the initial exchange of firing, the officials said.

Local residents started pelting security personnel with stones, leading to clashes, they said, adding that some civilians were injured.

The officials said a 25-year-old man succumbed to injuries at a hospital. It was not immediately known how the deceased got injured, they said.

Tags: militants, kashmir encounter, search operation, security forces, civilians injured
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cauvery row reaches Chepauk, shoe hurled near Jadeja as IPL returns to Chennai

NTK, a Tamil nationalist party in the state, which among other protesters, is demanding a boycott of the IPL matches in Chennai until the Cauvery water issues is solved. (Photo: AP)
 

Zuckerberg resists effort by US senators to commit him to regulation

“I’ll have my team follow up with you so that way we can have this discussion across the different categories where I think this discussion needs to happen,” Zuckerberg told a joint hearing. (Photo: ANI)
 

Google considering acquiring Nokia's airplane broadband business: Reports

Nokia’s LTE A2G cellular-based system creates a direct link between an aircraft and the ground instead of bouncing the signal off of a satellite, enabling in-cabin high-speed internet services using Wi-Fi. (Representative Image: Pixabay)
 

3D-printed public housing unveiled in France

The robot uses a special polymer material that should keep the building insulated effectively for a century. (Photo: YHANOVA BatiPrint3D)
 

Are you charging your smartphone the right way? Think again!

You must have heard or read on WhatsApp about the phone on overnight charging blowing up causing injuries to the user while the person was asleep.
 

Theresa May not invited to Harry, Meghan royal wedding

The government source said the wedding venue, St George's Chapel in Windsor, was notably smaller than Westminster Abbey where Harry's older brother Prince William married Kate Middleton in 2011 surrounded by a number of heads of government. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

K’taka assembly polls: Fake Cong list circulated to create confusion, says CM

'I am told that a list of Congress candidates for Karnataka election is under circulation. The AICC has not approved the list of candidates yet. The list under circulation is fake,' Siddaramaiah said in a tweet. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Modi's fast farce, PM should apologise to youth, Dalits: Cong

Surjewala also alleged that the government had 'disrespected' and 'degenerated' the Parliament. (Photo: File)

Are your parents in 'unclean occupation', Haryana admission form asks kids

The form also seeks to know 'whether parents of students are engaged in unclean occupation, whether they are income tax payees, their religion and caste details, genetic disorder, if any, besides students' bank details'. (Photo: File | Representational)

BJP richest national party with Rs 1,034 crore, Cong second on list: report

BJP declared the maximum expenditure of Rs 710.05 crore in 2016-17, while Congress incurred total expenses of Rs 321.66 crore. (Photo: PTI)

Maharashtra debt-ridden farmer commits suicide, blames Modi govt in suicide note

The deceased, identified as Shankar Bhaurao Chayre, in his suicide note blamed the central government and its policy for his death. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham