Hyderabad High Court fumes over female foetus crushing

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday expressed anger at the Hyderabad Police for not taking action against the persons responsible for crushing female foetus with hands during abortions in a private nursing home in the city through unqualified persons.

The court directed the authorities to ensure that the nursing home does not operate till further orders.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice K Vijaya Lakshmi was dealing with a PIL by R Sandeep Yadav, a resident of Amberpet, challenging the illegal abortions of female foetus in Gayatri Nursing Home in Singareni Colony in Saidabad.

Questioning the inaction of the police in taking action against the management of the nursing home, the bench pointed out that “you did not hesitate to book a case against the petitioner when the management lodged the complaint, but now you are dodging the action against the management despite the video footage furnished by the petitioner which shows the crushing of foetus.”

The petitioner had submitted that they had furnished video clippings and photos of illegal abortions being carried out in the nursing home along with the affidavit.

While asking the police why they have not found the woman who is crushing foetus with hands, at one stage the bench was preparing to summon the city police commissioner to seek reasons for not taking action against the nursing home.

K Srikanth, counsel for the home department, told the court that they initiated action. The court granted a week’s time till April 17 for the city police to file the action taken report.