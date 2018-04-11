search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP richest national party with Rs 1,034 crore, Cong second on list: report

PTI
Published Apr 11, 2018, 9:19 am IST
Updated Apr 11, 2018, 9:19 am IST
BJP and Congress have declared donations/ contributions as one of their three main sources of income.
BJP declared the maximum expenditure of Rs 710.05 crore in 2016-17, while Congress incurred total expenses of Rs 321.66 crore. (Photo: PTI)
 BJP declared the maximum expenditure of Rs 710.05 crore in 2016-17, while Congress incurred total expenses of Rs 321.66 crore. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Seven national parties declared a total income of Rs 1,559.17 crore in 2016-17, with BJP having the highest — Rs 1,034.27 crore, says a report. “This forms 66.34 per cent of the total income of national parties added together during 2016-17,” Delhi-based think-tank Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said in a report released on Tuesday.

Indian National Congress (INC) followed with Rs 225.36 crore — 14.45 per cent of the total income, it said, adding that CPI has declared the lowest income of Rs 2.08 crore which forms a mere 0.13 per cent. The data has been compiled from Income Tax returns filed by the parties across the country. The seven national parties declared a total expenditure of Rs 1,228.26 crore, the report added.

 

BJP declared the maximum expenditure of Rs 710.05 crore in 2016-17, while Congress incurred total expenses of Rs 321.66 crore (Rs 96.30 crore more than its total income). The report further said that 70 per cent of the total income of BSP, 31 per cent of the total income of BJP and CPI and 6 per cent of the total income of CPM during 2016-17 was declared unspent.

BSP’s total income was Rs 173.58 crore during 2016-17, while its total expenditure was Rs 51.83 crore. Between 2015-16 and 2016-17, the income of BJP increased by 81.18 per cent from Rs 570.86 crore to Rs 1,034.27 crore, while that of INC decreased by 14 per cent from Rs 261.56 crore to Rs 225.36 crore.

Income of BSP increased by 266.32 per cent from Rs 47.38 crore during 2015-16 to Rs 173.58 crore in 2016-17, while that of NCP increased by 88.63 per cent from Rs 9.137 crore during 2015-16 to Rs 17.235 crore in 2016-17. The report further noted that between 2015-16 and 2016-17, the income of AITC decreased by 81.52 per cent and that of CPM fell by 6.72 per cent.

BJP and Congress have declared donations/ contributions as one of their three main sources of income. “Grants/donations/contributions of Rs 997.12 crore declared by BJP formed 96.41 per cent of the total income of the party during 2016-17. Declaration of Rs 115.64 crore under revenue from issuance of coupons by INC forms the top most income of the party, contributing 51.32 per cent of the total income of the party during 2016-17,” ADR said.

The maximum expenditure for BJP during 2016-17 was towards election/general propaganda, which amounted to Rs 606.64 crore followed by expenses towards administrative cost, Rs 69.78 crore. INC spent the maximum Rs 149.65 crore on election expenditure followed by expenditure of Rs 115.65 crore on administrative and general expenses, the report said.

Seven national parties have collected maximum 74.98 per cent (Rs 1,169.07 crore) income from voluntary contributions for 2016-17. During 2016-17, national parties received Rs 128.60 crore income from interest from banks and FD. The report added that 7.98 per cent or Rs 124.46 crore was the income generated through revenue from issuance of coupons by national parties during 2016-17.

ADR had earlier released the “Analysis of Income & Expenditure of National Political Parties for FY2016-2017” on February 7, 2018 without the details of BJP and INC as the audit reports of these parties were not available in the public domain.

The due date for submission of annual audited accounts for the parties was October 30, 2017. BJP submitted its audited report on February 8, 2018 (delayed by 99 days) and Congress on March 19, 2018 (delayed by 138 days).

In its observation, ADR said that four out of seven national parties (BJP, INC, NCP and CPI) have consistently delayed submitting their audit reports for the past five years.

Tags: bjp, congress, total income, political parties, association for democratic reforms
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Zuckerberg resists effort by US senators to commit him to regulation

“I’ll have my team follow up with you so that way we can have this discussion across the different categories where I think this discussion needs to happen,” Zuckerberg told a joint hearing. (Photo: ANI)
 

Cauvery row: Shoes hurled during CSK vs KKR IPL match in Chennai, 3 detained

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), a Tamil nationalist party in the state, which among other protesters, is demanding a boycott of the IPL matches in Chennai until the Cauvery water issues is solved. (Photo: AP)
 

Google considering acquiring Nokia's airplane broadband business: Reports

Nokia’s LTE A2G cellular-based system creates a direct link between an aircraft and the ground instead of bouncing the signal off of a satellite, enabling in-cabin high-speed internet services using Wi-Fi. (Representative Image: Pixabay)
 

3D-printed public housing unveiled in France

The robot uses a special polymer material that should keep the building insulated effectively for a century. (Photo: YHANOVA BatiPrint3D)
 

Are you charging your smartphone the right way? Think again!

You must have heard or read on WhatsApp about the phone on overnight charging blowing up causing injuries to the user while the person was asleep.
 

Theresa May not invited to Harry, Meghan royal wedding

The government source said the wedding venue, St George's Chapel in Windsor, was notably smaller than Westminster Abbey where Harry's older brother Prince William married Kate Middleton in 2011 surrounded by a number of heads of government. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Maharashtra debt-ridden farmer commits suicide, blames Modi govt in suicide note

The deceased, identified as Shankar Bhaurao Chayre, in his suicide note blamed the central government and its policy for his death. (Photo: ANI)

J’khand: Police recovers burning body of woman, gangrape suspected

The upper portion of the body has been burnt when the police found it, police said adding that the victim was wearing a jeans and a top. (Photo: Representational Image | File)

Postmortem of Unnao rape victim's father reveals 14 brutal injuries

The man was fighting for justice and was arrested following the complaint of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and others. (Photo: ANI)

UP Madrasa teaches Sanskrit alongside Urdu; students say 'énjoying' learning

The principal of the Madrasa, Hafiz Nazre Alam, noted that being a modern establishment under the Uttar Pradesh Education Board, languages like Arabic are being taught as well. (Photo: ANI)

No inherent bias in 15th Finance Commission’s Terms of Reference: Arun Jaitley

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the Finance Commissions uses appropriate criteria to assess the true needs of states, helping them meet a fiscal deficiency. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham