Andhra Pradesh FM Yanamala Ramakrishnudu says ToR retrograde

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said that most of the Terms of Reference (ToR) of 15th Finance Commission are very retrograde in nature and not good for cooperative federalism as they seriously impact the autonomy of states.

Speaking at the Southern States Finance Ministers Meet held at Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, Mr Ramakrishnudu urged the withdrawal of the Terms of Reference and said it should be left to the Finance Commission to finalise them in consultation with the states.

It may be recalled that Telangana State had pulled out of the meet at the last minute with its Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao stating that such meetings are not good for the nation.

Mr Ramakrishnudu added that the population criterion used should be of 1971.