Telangana: Bhatti’s 1,365-km walkathon to take-off on March 16

Hyderabad: In the season of Congress padayatra, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will go on a three-month long walkathon from Boath to Khammam, covering 1,365 km, beginning on March 16. The walkathon will culminate with a public meeting in Khammam on June 15, which is expected to be attended by top AICC leaders.

Bhatti, who had done walkathons in his constituency before, will start his ‘Haath se Haath Jodo Abhiyan’ padayatra from Pipri village in Bazarhathnoor mandal, which borders Maharashtra.

He will be covering 39 Assembly constituencies, including Khanapur, Asifabad, Bellampally, Chennur, Mancherial, Dharmapuri, Peddapalli, Huzurabad, Husnabad, Wardhannapet, Warangal (West), Ghanpur, Jangaon, Alair, Bhongir, Ibrahimpatnam, Maheshwaram, Rajendranagar, Serilingampally, Chevella, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Nagarkurnool, Achampet, Kalwakurthy, Devarakonda, Munugode, Nalgonda, Nakrekal, Suryapet, Kodad, Madhira, Wyra, Sathupally, Aswaraopet, Kothagudem, Yellandu and Khammam.

AICC state in-charge Manikrao Thakre has approved the route.

Announcing this at a press conference here on Saturday, Bhatti and others said that after Telangana was developed across sectors by the earlier Congress governments, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had let down the people with his ‘misrule’.

“This yatra is an attempt by the Congress to rekindle hopes of the people and reaffirm that aspirations of Telangana peoples could only be realised when there is a Congress government,” Bhatti said.

Apart from the Khammam public meeting, which is likely to have the presence of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress has lined up public meetings in Mancherial and in the outskirts of Hyderabad.

“We have invited Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for the public meeting at Mancherial,” said senior leader Premsagar.