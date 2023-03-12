Residents fume as SCB fails to get grant-in-aid

The Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) again failed to get substantial grant-in-aid funds even as most other cantonments received them.

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) again failed to get substantial grant-in-aid funds even as most other cantonments received them. The SCB received Rs 10 crore from the defence ministry a month ago, was to meet expenditures for the 2022-23 financial year. Funds for 2023-24 have been received.

"We are missing out on these funds for a while now. We had sought Rs 100 crore but got only a tenth of it," said Jagannadha Rao, a ward member.

Ravinder, another member, pointed out that of the Rs 210 crore distributed among 61 cantonments, SCB had got nothing. "We are the largest cantonment in India, population wise, and yet received the least assistance. We are always in deficit," he said.

SCB residents have held the board fully responsible for failing to secure enough funds.

"The SCB failed to send proper development plans to the defence ministry. That is why we continue to have a deficit budget. They use the excuse of not having enough funds to ignore development or infrastructure work. The roads here are pathetic and in addition there are water problems and other issues," said Amarnath Gundla, a resident of Rasoolpura.

Asked about the funds, an SCB official said that despite the deficit budget, the board had plans to take up development works. "After the April 30 election, all plans will be executed and we will be able to work on them in a full-fledged manner," he said.

Many residents said if board members continue to be lackadaisical, merger with the GHMC would be the only way.