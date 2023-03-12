  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 11 Mar 2023 Residents fume as SC ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Residents fume as SCB fails to get grant-in-aid

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RACHEL DAMMALA
Published Mar 12, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 12, 2023, 7:42 am IST
The Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) again failed to get substantial grant-in-aid funds even as most other cantonments received them.
 The Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) again failed to get substantial grant-in-aid funds even as most other cantonments received them.

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) again failed to get substantial grant-in-aid funds even as most other cantonments received them. The SCB received Rs 10 crore from the defence ministry a month ago, was to meet expenditures for the 2022-23 financial year. Funds for 2023-24 have been received.

"We are missing out on these funds for a while now. We had sought Rs 100 crore but got only a tenth of it," said Jagannadha Rao, a ward member.

Ravinder, another member, pointed out that of the Rs 210 crore distributed among 61 cantonments, SCB had got nothing. "We are the largest cantonment in India, population wise, and yet received the least assistance. We are always in deficit," he said.

SCB residents have held the board fully responsible for failing to secure enough funds.

"The SCB failed to send proper development plans to the defence ministry. That is why we continue to have a deficit budget. They use the excuse of not having enough funds to ignore development or infrastructure work. The roads here are pathetic and in addition there are water problems and other issues," said Amarnath Gundla, a resident of Rasoolpura.

Asked about the funds, an SCB official said that despite the deficit budget, the board had plans to take up development works. "After the April 30 election, all plans will be executed and we will be able to work on them in a full-fledged manner," he said.

Many residents said if board members continue to be lackadaisical, merger with the GHMC would be the only way.

...
Tags: secunderabad cantonment board (scb), cantonments, defence ministry, deficit budget
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 12 March 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The last non-electrified section of Central Railway i.e. Ausa Road- Latur Road (52 RKM) on Solapur Division was electrified on February 23 this year. Railways has planned the electrification of Broad Gauge routes, which will facilitate the elimination of diesel traction resulting in a significant reduction in its carbon footprint and environmental pollution. — PTI

Central Railway achieves 100 pc electrification of entire broad gauge network

Permission to leave early during the holy Ramzan month has been granted following request from Minority Teachers’ Association and other minority bodies, so that the devout are able to perform the necessary rituals when the day ends. (Representational Image: DC)

Muslim government staff can leave early during Ramzan

According to the circular from the Haj Committee of India issued on Friday, the last date for submission of the Haj application form along with requisite documents has been extended to March 20. (Represenatational Image: DC)

Last date for Haj forms extended to March 20

Regional Passport Officer, Hyderabad, Dasari Balaiah, felicitates Miss World Asia 2021 Manasa Varanasi at an event to mark International Women’s Day, in Hyderabad on Saturday. — DC

Miss World Asia ’21 inspires women employees of RPO



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Skilled craftsmen are true spirit symbols of self-reliant India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a post-budget webinar on 'PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman', on Saturday, (PTI)

India, Australia to step up ties in defence, trade; sign 4 pacts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting with Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese, in New Delhi, Friday, (PTI Photo)

Meghalaya's Sangma, Nagaland's Rio take oath of office as chief ministers

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party leader Neiphiu Rio takes oath as Nagaland Chief Minister, at a ceremony in Kohima. (Photo: PTI)

SC to hear pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages on Monday

Supreme Court (PTI)

Democracy reached J&K grassroots: Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->