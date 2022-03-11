Nation Current Affairs 11 Mar 2022 Pilot killed in Army ...
Pilot killed in Army chopper crash in north Kashmir

PTI
Published Mar 11, 2022, 4:44 pm IST
Updated Mar 11, 2022, 4:44 pm IST
Injured co-pilot has been rushed to a medical facility, sources said, adding that his condition was stated to be critical
The helicopter was about to land but "drifted away" because of the weather conditions, an official told reporters. (Representational Image/PTI)
Srinagar: An Army Cheetah helicopter on its way to pick up sick BSF personnel crashed near the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Gurez Sector on Friday, resulting in the killing of its pilot and injuries to the co-pilot, officials said.

The injured co-pilot has been rushed to a medical facility, they said, adding that his condition was stated to be critical.

 

The two pilots belonged to Army Aviation Corps and were of the rank of major.

The helicopter was about to land but "drifted away" because of the weather conditions, an official told reporters.

The crash took place near Gujran Nallah in Gurez Sector in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

...
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir


