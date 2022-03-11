Nation Current Affairs 11 Mar 2022 IAF flight carrying ...
Nation, Current Affairs

IAF flight carrying students evacuated from Ukraine's Sumy lands in Delhi

PTI
Published Mar 11, 2022, 1:06 pm IST
Updated Mar 11, 2022, 1:06 pm IST
This is the second of the three flights being operated by India on Friday from Rzezow to Delhi to bring back students
Indian nationals who were stranded in Sumy, on board a special train to Lviv in western Ukraine, amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)
 Indian nationals who were stranded in Sumy, on board a special train to Lviv in western Ukraine, amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: An Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft from Poland's Rzeszow carrying students evacuated from northeastern Ukrainian city Sumy landed at the Hindon airbase here on Friday afternoon, officials said.

The flight, which was conducted by the IAF using its C-17 military transport plane, landed at the airbase here at 12.15 pm.

 

This is the second of the three flights being operated by India on Friday -- one each by Air India, IndiGo and the IAF -- from Rzezow to Delhi to bring back 600 students who have recently been evacuated from Sumy.

The first flight had taken off from Rzeszow around 11.30 pm (IST) on Thursday and landed in Delhi at 5.45 am on Friday, officials said.

India has been evacuating its citizens from war-torn Ukraine's neighbouring countries such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive.

 

...
