Active COVID-19 cases in country dip to 42,219

PTI
Published Mar 11, 2022, 10:49 am IST
Updated Mar 11, 2022, 10:50 am IST
India logged 4,194 new coronavirus infections and 255 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours
A health worker checks swab samples collected for RTPCR test to detect COVID-19 at a government hospital in Hyderabad. (AP file photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
 A health worker checks swab samples collected for RTPCR test to detect COVID-19 at a government hospital in Hyderabad. (AP file photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

New Delhi: India logged 4,194 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,29,84,261, while the active cases dipped to 42,219, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 5,15,714 with 255 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.70 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 2,269 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.52 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.55 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24, 26,328 while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.20 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 179.72 crore.

 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

The 255 new fatalities include 227 from Kerala.

Of the 227 deaths in the state, two were reported in the last 24 hours, 22 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 203 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the Kerala government said in a release.

 

A total of 5,15,714 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,749 from Maharashtra, 66,689 from Kerala, 40,013 from Karnataka, 38,023 from Tamil Nadu, 26,140 from Delhi, 23,486 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,184 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

 

Tags: covid-19 india


