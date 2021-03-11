Nation Current Affairs 11 Mar 2021 Mamata's tests ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mamata's tests detected injuries to her ankle, right shoulder, neck: Doctor

PTI
Published Mar 11, 2021, 9:06 am IST
Updated Mar 11, 2021, 9:06 am IST
The state government has constituted a team of five senior doctors to treat Banerjee
Doctors at the hospital decided to closely monitor Banerjee, who has been complaining of chest pain and breathlessness. (Image credit: Twitter)
Kolkata: Preliminary medical tests conducted on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee late on Wednesday night detected severe bone injuries in her left ankle and foot, and injuries in right shoulder, forearm and neck, a senior doctor of the state-run SSKM hospital said.

Doctors at the hospital decided to closely monitor Banerjee, who has been complaining of chest pain and breathlessness since the alleged attack at Nandigram in Purba Medinipore district earlier in the evening, for the next 48 hours, he said.

 

The Trinamool Congress chief has slight fever and has been shifted to a special ward at the hospital's VVIP Woodburn Block soon after the MRI at the Bangur Institute of Neurosciences, he added.

"We will keep her under observation for the next 48 hours. There will be more tests needed to be done, and after evaluating her condition we will decide on our next course of treatment," a doctor, part of the team treating Banerjee, told PTI.

Doctors conducted x-ray on the chief minister as soon as she was taken there from Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district on Wednesday night.

 

She is undergoing treatment at the 12.5 special cabin of Woodburn Block of the SSKM hospital. The state government has constituted a team of five senior doctors to treat Banerjee.

The team consists of one cardiologist, an endocrinologist, a general surgery doctor, an orthopedist and a medicine doctor.

Banerjee sustained injuries on her left leg and waist as she fell on the ground after she was allegedly pushed by unknown miscreants while campaigning for assembly elections in Nandigram.

Earlier, Banerjee had filed her nomination to contest the ensuing assembly elections from Nandigram seat.

 

Tags: cm mamata banerjee, 2021 west bengal elections, attack on mamata banerjee, nandigram, mamata banerjee injured
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


