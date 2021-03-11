Nation Current Affairs 11 Mar 2021 Kerala Assembly poll ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala Assembly polls: Congress alleges MCC violation by CM Vijayan

ANI
Published Mar 11, 2021, 12:04 pm IST
Updated Mar 11, 2021, 12:09 pm IST
In the complaint to CEO Teeka Ram Meena, the Congress leader alleged that Vijayan announced the new programmes and policies on March 4
Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy and KPCC President Mullapally Ramachandran during a press meet in Thiruvananthapuram. (PTI file photo)
 Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy and KPCC President Mullapally Ramachandran during a press meet in Thiruvananthapuram. (PTI file photo)

Thiruvananthapuram: Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala has complained to the state Chief Electoral Officer alleging that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during a press conference held after the announcement of the Assembly polls.

In the complaint to CEO Teeka Ram Meena, the Congress leader alleged that Vijayan announced the new programs and policies on March 4 and 6 at a press conference.

 

"The accepted practice is that after the election is announced, only the Chief Secretary or the Public Relations Department should talk about a new policy or program of the government. The Chief Minister has violated this," said Chennithala.

He has sought Meena's intervention in the matter and asked him to direct that the government's announcements should be made only through the Chief Secretary.

The election for the 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

 

...
Tags: ramesh chennithala, chief minister pinarayi viajayan, kerala assembly elections, model code of conduct (mcc), teeka ram meena, violation of model code of conduct by pinarayi vijayan
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

Doctors at the hospital decided to closely monitor Banerjee, who has been complaining of chest pain and breathlessness. (Image credit: Twitter)

Mamata's tests detected injuries to her ankle, right shoulder, neck: Doctor

When the victim, the daughter of his sister-in-law, was alone at home, he mixed sedatives with a soft drink and asked her to have the same. — Representational image

Man booked for sexually assaulting relative in Hyderabad

The biggest gathering of pilgrims in the state for Maha Sivaratri is expected at Sri Raja Rajeswara Swamy temple in Vemulavada town. — DC file photo

Maha Sivaratri: Two lakh devotees likely to visit Keesaragutta

Though she tried to resist and escape, the man overpowered her and raped her, she said, adding that she managed to pull off his mask during the assault and she will be able to identify him if she sees him again. — Representational image

Unidentified man sexually assaults lone woman in Hyderabad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tirath Singh Rawat to be new Uttarakhand chief minister

Tirath Singh Rawat was the state BJP president from 2013-2015 and is currently the party's national secretary. (Image credit : Twitter)

Mamata's tests detected injuries to her ankle, right shoulder, neck: Doctor

Doctors at the hospital decided to closely monitor Banerjee, who has been complaining of chest pain and breathlessness. (Image credit: Twitter)

Its good-bye for Mumbai's iconic Karachi Bakery

Claims that MNS was 'successful' in its campaign against Karachi Bakery, soon followed with its leader Haji Saif Shaikh, who led the stir, taking credit on Twitter for the closure of the bakery in Mumbai. (Twitter/@mnshajisaif)

Toll climbs to 14 in Uttarakhand glacier burst, 143 still missing

Rescue operations underway after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Sunday, February 7, 2021. (PTI)

Central circulars on reducing minimum wages for Indian workers in Gulf draw flak

Gulf Workers Joint Action Committee going to Delhi to ask for repeal of laws reducing MRW of gulf workers. (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham