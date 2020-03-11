Ernakulam: 10 more Italy-returned persons admitted with Covid19 symptoms

Visitors wear protective masks in wake of the deadly novel coronavirus, at General Hospital, Ernakulam (PTI)

Kochi: As many as 10 persons who arrived from Italy on Tuesday night have been admitted with Covid-19 coronavirus symptoms at Ernakulam government medical college hospital. A total of 52 Keralites from Italy including women and children reached Cochin international airport on Tuesday late night.

Ten passengers having virus symptoms were immediately shifted to the medical college hospital while 42 others are put under observation in Aluva Taluk Hospital.

Two infants and two pregnant women are also admitted in the taluk hospital.

Swab samples of all passengers have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Alappuzha.

In the wake of more number of passengers arriving from virus infected countries, the health authorities have decided to set up isolation facilities at government hospitals at Muvattupuzha and Karuvelipadi and also at Ayurveda medical college hospital, Tripunithura.

Facilities have already been set up at Aluva taluk hospital.

Meanwhile, condition of the two aged patients, parents of the Italy returned person, continues to be critical. Efforts are on to save the lives of the 85 and 92 old patients, though they have many other health age related complications,” said health minister K.K Shailaja.

Condition of the other 12 Covid patients in the state is stable.

The health authorities have started backtracking to identify persons in the contact list of the Italy returned family in Pathanamthitta. Route map of their travel history has been prepared. All those who were present in the shops, offices and public places during the family’s visit are being identified and put under isolation.