Burial of suspected coronavirus case in Kalaburagi done under medical supervision
Nation, Current Affairs

Burial of suspected coronavirus case in Kalaburagi done under medical supervision

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MB GIRISH
Published Mar 11, 2020, 4:05 pm IST
Updated Mar 11, 2020, 4:05 pm IST
Samples sent to lab for Covid-19 confirmation, result expected tomorrow
Mohammad Hussein Siddiqui, who returned from Saudi Arabia last month, died in Kalaburagi, Karnataka on March 10, 2020. Officials are conducting tests on his samples to rule out coronavirus infection.
Kalaburagi: The final rites of a man whose death was attributed to suspected coronavirus were held this afternoon under strict medical supervision by the health officials of Kalaburagi district.

Mohammad Hussein Siddiqui, 76, a religious leader of Kalaburagi, was admitted to a hospital following a complaint of cough due to viral pneumonia.

 

Siddiqui went to Saudi Arabia on January 29 and returned a month later. He was first admitted to a hospital in Kalaburagi following complaints of cough and other symptoms. Doctors screened him for the Covid-19 coronavirus a couple of days back. He did not respond to treatment and died yesterday at around 11 pm.  

His body was sanitized by health officials before handing it over to his family. District health officer M A Jabbar instructed those conducting the final rites of Siddiqui not to touch the body with bare hands and use other protective measures during burial.

Samples drawn from Siddiqui have been sent to a laboratory in Bengaluru. The report is expected by Thursday.

There have been no other cases of suspected coronavirus in Kalaburagi district.

