62 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in India

PTI
Published Mar 11, 2020, 12:37 pm IST
Updated Mar 11, 2020, 12:42 pm IST
The Delhi High Court sought stand of Centre and the Delhi government on a PIL seeking proper and adequate measures to combat coronavirus
Doctors and nurses speak during an awareness event against coronavirus at a government hospital, in Jammu. PTI photo
New Delhi: According to the Union health ministry, there are 62 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country.

The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought the stand of the Centre and the Delhi government on a PIL seeking proper and adequate measures to combat coronavirus.

 

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the Ministry of Health and the Delhi government seeking their replies on the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by an advocate.

The petition, by lawyer Triveni Potekar, seeks directions to the Centre and the Delhi government to make available important and relevant information on access to and availability of medical facilities for testing and treatment for the coronavirus disease.

