Muslim woman moves Supreme Court against polygamy

New Delhi: Months after the Supreme Court declared triple talaq unconstitutional, a Muslim woman, who claims to be a victim of polygamy, moved the Supreme Court on Saturday seeking that provisions of Muslim Personal Law which validate practice of polygamy and nikah halala be declared unconstitutional.

Polygamy allows a man to have more than one wife while nikah halala is a practice where a Muslim woman divorced by her husband can remarry him only after she marries someone else, consummates the marriage and then gets a divorce.