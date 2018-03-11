Panabaka Krishnaiah blames NDA for Andhra Pradesh’s plight

Nellore: President of Nellore District Congress Committee, Panabaka Krishnaiah said that Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh would bring benefits to the extent of Rs 5 lakh crores. Speaking to media persons at Indira Bhavan on Saturday, he said that Andhra Pradesh is lagging behind in development after the NDA government came to power.

He added that the NDA’s dictatorial rule and anti-people policies have been causing innumerable problems to the common man. He called upon the people to teach a lesson to the Union Government. The former senior railway officer said that Congress leaders from Nellore took part in Atma gaurava deeksha held on March 6, 7 and 8 in Parliament Street at Delhi and made their voice heard in the capital. He alleged that the recent Budget is nothing but statistical jugglery. He maintained that a deficit in the previous years was suddenly shown as a surplus in the Budget in 2018-19.

He found fault with the government for poor allocation of crop loan waiver and financial assistance to the unemployed and downtrodden in the society. Attributing the snail’s pace progress pertaining to barrages on Pennar River at Nellore, Sangam and Somasila project modernisation works to meagre allotment of funds, he demanded the government to provide necessary funds to complete the works for the benefit of farmers. Congress leaders C.V. Sesha Reddy, Chanchalbabu Yadav, Udatha Venkat Rao and Seetharam Babu were present with Mr Krishnaiah.