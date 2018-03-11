search on deccanchronicle.com
Over 20 students caught in major forest fire in TN, rescue ops on

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 11, 2018, 7:38 pm IST
Updated Mar 11, 2018, 8:57 pm IST
Indian Air Force has been instructed to help in rescue operations and evacuation. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Theni: Over 20 students, who were on a trekking expedition, are reported to be trapped in a major forest fire in Tamil Nadu's Theni district. 

On a request from chief minister E Palanisamy, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has instructed the Indian Air Force to help in rescue operations and evacuation of students.

 

Deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam has also rushed to the spot.

Conservator of forests, Madurai circle, RK Jegania said that the students from the college had not obtained permission for trekking, according to a Times of India report.

Theni district collector Pallavi Baldev ruled out any causality at the moment.

The district collector also informed Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that 10-15 students have been rescued and are being  brought down from the hill.

More details in the incident are awaited.

