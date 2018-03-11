Hyderabad among four cities to host International Yoga Day

These four names will now be sent to the Prime Minister’s Office to finalise one city for the main venue. (Representational image) (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Ayush department in Telangana has started yoga training programmes for youth since February, stated the in-charge of the department Dr Rajender Reddy.

A detailed information has been sought by the Ayush department at the Central-level from Hyderabad regarding the preparations for the International Yoga Day, as in 2017, the participation had increased tremendously with more than 5,000 people taking part in different venues.

The Ayush department had successfully carried out the programmes in districts also due to which Telangana had been recognised by the Centre.

“We are ready if the Centre decides to host the main function of International Yoga Day on June 21 in Hyderabad. We have already begun our training programmes in the city and also the districts. We are also targeting the smallest mandals and are initiating programmes at that level too,” Dr Reddy explained.

The Centre has shortlisted four cities — Jaipur, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Mysore for the main function. These four names will now be sent to the Prime Minister’s Office to finalise one city for the main venue.