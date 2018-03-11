GST Council meet: E-way bill to roll out from April 1

New Delhi: The GST Council, a constitutional body of the Centre and state governments, on Saturday decided to roll out the e-way bill for inter-state movement of goods across the country from April 1, but it failed to arrive at a consensus on simplification of tax-returning filing procedure for businesses.

As no decision could be reached on the simplification of the return filing process, it was decided that the present system of filing of GSTR-3B and GSTR-1 be extended for another three months to June 2018 till the new return system is finalised.

A new model was discussed extensively and a group of ministers on IT has been tasked to finalise it.

“There was a detailed discussion. The council felt that there should be a single return every month, it should be simple, not prone to evasion, and (there was a need to discuss) how to simplify it further. So no decision was taken today. The existing system was extended by three months,” said Union finance minister Arun Jaitley, who heads the GST Council.