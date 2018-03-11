Emission norms: Central Pollution Control Board issues notice to states

HYDERABAD: The Central Pollution Control Board, (CPCB), the highest pollution controlling authority in the country has asked all the states to ensure that industries that come under the 17 highly polluting categories and are operating within state limits, strictly adhere to emission norms. The decision has been lauded by environmental experts due to the increasing problems related to air pollution across the country which is taking a toll on the respiratory health of citizens.

The notice states that pollutants must not be released into the water without proper treatment. Despite increased efforts by state pollution boards, it has not been possible to completely restrain industries. TSPCB officials have said that they will conduct inspections in all industrial areas and also single out factories that have been given treatment plants but have not used them, stating costs or time. The states have been asked to submit a report within a month after careful inspection and issue a directive to the industries. that a violation of the CPCB’s instruction could also result in the closure of the industrial unit.