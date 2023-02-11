NDA govt successful in controlling terror in J&K, insurgency in NE: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attends the passing out parade of the 74 RR IPS batch at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad. (ANI)

Hyderabad: After eight years, the BJP-led government at the Centre has been substantially successful in controlling terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgency in the North-East and Left wing extremism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Saturday.

Speaking at the passing out parade of the 74th batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) here, Shah said under the leadership of Indian government agencies, police forces in the entire country carried out a successful operation in a single day against an organisation like the Popular Front of India (PFI).

"Recently by banning the Popular Front of India we have presented a successful example for the world to see," he further said.

"This shows how much our commitment towards democracy has become robust and strong."

He further said terror-related incidents have come down due to zero tolerance against terrorism, strong framework for counter-terror laws and strengthening of agencies and due to assertive political will.

Amit Shah said during the past seven decades, the country has seen several ups and downs and also several challenging times in internal security.

According to him, more than 36,000 police personnel sacrificed their lives during the challenging times.

A total 195 officer trainees, including 166 IPS officer trainees and 29 officer trainees from foreign countries took part in the Dikshant Parade.

Shah urged the IPS probationers to adopt themselves to multi dimensional policing from the traditional single dimensional policing, to face the challenges the country is going to face in the coming years.

“The threats are changed have changed from geographic front to thematic fronts, where you have to deal with cyber crimes, data misuse and misinformation and you have to be equipped to address them keeping in view the internal security of our nation,” he said.

“I’m happy to know that majority of the officers passing out today are from technology background and also 23 percent of them are women officers,” Amit Shah said.

He also encouraged the officers to maintain a Professional and personal life balance and also gain the confidence of subordinates and people, to become successful.

“Police technology mission should be the focus, it should be taken ahead with awareness, preparedness and enforcement. I invite you all to be a part of this mission and together contribute to making our nation Mahan Bharat,” said Shah

Before addressing the probationers, Amit Shah paid tributes to the martyrs, reviewed the parade commanded by batch topper Shahansha KS and distributed prizes to the trophy winners.

The parade was attended by families of the probationers, former Directors of the academy and police officials.