  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 11 Feb 2023 Formula E creates bu ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Formula E creates buzz on Twitter

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AARTI KASHYAP
Published Feb 12, 2023, 12:05 am IST
Updated Feb 12, 2023, 12:05 am IST
ABB FIA Formula - E World Championship final race in Hyderabad. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)
 ABB FIA Formula - E World Championship final race in Hyderabad. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

HYDERABAD: The Formula E race held on Saturday created a buzz not just in the city but also on Twitter, as sports enthusiasts, from celebrities, sportspersons to commoners took to social media to share their experience.

Videos and pictures from the race tracks, fan moments with cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Deepak Chahar, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tollywood stars Nagarjuna, Ram Charan, Chaitanya, Yash and others did rounds on Twitter.

Hashtags like #FormulaE, #HyderabadEPrix #Motorsports #FormulaErace were trending for the day even as congratulatory tweets flooded in for the eventual race winner Jean-Eric Vergne.

Anand Mahindra, Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, Tendulkar and Ram Charan, among many others, posted on their Twitter handles from the race venue, which got a good engagement in retweets, comments and likes.

Tendulkar posted pictures from the race with the caption: “A sight to behold for a motorsport enthusiast like me. Had a wonderful time cheering for @MahindraRacing at the #HyderabadEPrix. Glad to see motorsport racing returning to India after a decade.”

Ram Charan said: “What a brilliant race! Was quite thrilled to watch @MahindraRacing at Formula E today along with the master blaster @sachin_rt! What a proud moment to our country, our state and our Hyderabad city.”

Anand Mahindra shared a video of dancing to the signature step of the Oscar-nominated song Naatu Naatu with Ram Charan at the venue with a caption: Well apart from the race, one real bonus at the #HyderabadEPrix was getting lessons from @AlwaysRamCharan on the basic #NaatuNaatu steps. Thank you and good luck at the Oscars, my friend!”

The signature step video and another video of Ram Charan trying his hands at one of the Formula E race cars on the track also went viral.

Rajamouli’s son S.S. Karthikeya shared a nostalgic message with a video of the racing, with the caption: “When I was a kid, I used to go to school via Hussain Sagar Road and would stop to drink goli soda under a tree. Standing right behind that tree and watching Formula E vehicles zoom past me is an incredibly surreal feeling (sic).”

Fans shared tweets which resonated a common message that they witnessed history being made in the city and it was unbelievable and memorable to see race cars on the streets of their hometown.

...
Tags: formula e grand prix, hyderabad e-prix, formula e race
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

India’s first Formula E to attract record-breaking audience

Latest From Nation

Measures are being initiated to reduce annual average particulate matter pollution to less than 60 micrograms per cubic metre. (Photo: PTI)

Air pollution in AP to reach safe levels by 2026

YSRC MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy with CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Facebook)

Tadipatri politics continues to be on boil

Magunta Raghava Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)

Magunta Raghava Reddy actively involved in Delhi liquor scam: ED

KTR says the charges should be on par with RTC fares. (Photo: Twitter)

Govt will not accept unreasonable hike in Metro Rail fares: KTR



MOST POPULAR

 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
 

Netherlands views India as a crucial partner: Ambassador Marten van den Berg

Ambassador Marten van den Berg, who is also a renowned economist, in Hyderabad on Monday. (Twitter/@coMakeIT)
 

GHMC pushes its pedals to achieve ‘cycle-friendly’ city tag for Hyderabad

GHMC will construct a temporary cycling track of six kilometres around KBR Park, a six-kilometre permanent and temporary track through Biodiversity from Ikea to Raidurg, and a 10-km track from IDL Lake to JNTU that includes a track from Rainbow Vista to IDL Lake. (Photo: HCG)
 

Double-decker buses in new avatar set to bring old allure in Hyderabad

The HMDA plans to begin rolling the new double-decker buses out in two or three days. (Representational Image: Twitter: @switchEVglobal)
 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

As in physiotherapy, continuity, conviction necessary for country's development: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the 60th national conference of Indian Association of Physiotherapists (IAP) in Ahmedabad via video conferencing from New Delhi, Saturday. (TI Photo)

UP driving India's growth story: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration of Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023, in Lucknow, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Delhi LG removes AAP govt nominees from discom boards

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena (ANI file photo)

Indian Coast Guard plans to get 6 multi mission aircrafts

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is planning to have six new generation multi mission aircrafts to strengthen its aviation fleet. (Image credit: Twitter/@IndiaCoastGuard)

NDA govt successful in controlling terror in J&K, insurgency in NE: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the Dikshant Parade of the 74 RR batch IPS Probationers presents awards to winners at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Shivram pally in Hyderabad on Saturday. By Arrangement
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->