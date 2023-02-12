Formula E creates buzz on Twitter

HYDERABAD: The Formula E race held on Saturday created a buzz not just in the city but also on Twitter, as sports enthusiasts, from celebrities, sportspersons to commoners took to social media to share their experience.

Videos and pictures from the race tracks, fan moments with cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Deepak Chahar, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tollywood stars Nagarjuna, Ram Charan, Chaitanya, Yash and others did rounds on Twitter.

Hashtags like #FormulaE, #HyderabadEPrix #Motorsports #FormulaErace were trending for the day even as congratulatory tweets flooded in for the eventual race winner Jean-Eric Vergne.

Anand Mahindra, Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, Tendulkar and Ram Charan, among many others, posted on their Twitter handles from the race venue, which got a good engagement in retweets, comments and likes.

Tendulkar posted pictures from the race with the caption: “A sight to behold for a motorsport enthusiast like me. Had a wonderful time cheering for @MahindraRacing at the #HyderabadEPrix. Glad to see motorsport racing returning to India after a decade.”

Ram Charan said: “What a brilliant race! Was quite thrilled to watch @MahindraRacing at Formula E today along with the master blaster @sachin_rt! What a proud moment to our country, our state and our Hyderabad city.”

Anand Mahindra shared a video of dancing to the signature step of the Oscar-nominated song Naatu Naatu with Ram Charan at the venue with a caption: Well apart from the race, one real bonus at the #HyderabadEPrix was getting lessons from @AlwaysRamCharan on the basic #NaatuNaatu steps. Thank you and good luck at the Oscars, my friend!”

The signature step video and another video of Ram Charan trying his hands at one of the Formula E race cars on the track also went viral.

Rajamouli’s son S.S. Karthikeya shared a nostalgic message with a video of the racing, with the caption: “When I was a kid, I used to go to school via Hussain Sagar Road and would stop to drink goli soda under a tree. Standing right behind that tree and watching Formula E vehicles zoom past me is an incredibly surreal feeling (sic).”

Fans shared tweets which resonated a common message that they witnessed history being made in the city and it was unbelievable and memorable to see race cars on the streets of their hometown.