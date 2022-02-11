Nation Current Affairs 11 Feb 2022 Karnataka hijab row: ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka hijab row: Protesting girls' info shared, parents lodge complaint

PTI
Published Feb 11, 2022, 11:36 am IST
Updated Feb 11, 2022, 11:36 am IST
The parents sought action against those sharing the details of the girls in the public domain
A child holds a placard in a demonstration in support of female Muslim students, in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)
Mangaluru: Parents of six Muslim girl students, who are protesting for their right to wear hijab at the pre-university college in Udupi, have lodged a complaint with the police that the personal details of their children are being shared by some people on social media.

The parents, who submitted a complaint to the Udupi district Superintendent of Police N Vishnuvardhan, sought action against those sharing the details of the girls, including their mobile numbers, in the public domain.

 

The parents have expressed fear that miscreants might use the details to threaten the girls.

Vishnuvardhan said the girls' parents have submitted a written complaint to him.

Documentary evidence of the information available online has been sought from them and appropriate action will be taken once it is received, he said.

...
Tags: hijab row, karnataka hijab row
Location: India, Karnataka, Mangaluru


