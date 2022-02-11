Nation Current Affairs 11 Feb 2022 Will take up the mat ...
Will take up the matter at an appropriate time: SC on hijab row

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Feb 11, 2022, 11:27 am IST
Updated Feb 11, 2022, 10:26 pm IST
An appeal had been filed in the apex court challenging the direction of the Karnataka High Court
Muslim women hold placards while wearing burqa and hijab to stage a demonstration in support of female Muslim students, in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said it will protect the constitutional rights of every citizen and take up at an appropriate time the pleas challenging a direction of the Karnataka High Court asking students not to wear any religious cloth in educational institutions.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana was told by senior advocate Devdutt Kamat, appearing for the students, that the high court order has led to the "suspension of fundamental right to practice religion under Article 25 of the Constitution" and the plea be listed for hearing on Monday.

 

The top court referred to the ongoing hearing in the case, and said, We will protect the fundamental right of every citizen and will take it up at an appropriate time.

"We will see," the CJI said when Kamat insisted on the listing of the plea for urgent hearing.

The appeal had been filed in the apex court challenging the direction of the Karnataka High Court that had asked students not to insist on wearing any cloth on campuses of educational institutions which can instigate people, till the matter is resolved.

The plea filed by a student has sought a stay on the direction of the high court, which is hearing the hijab issue, as well as the proceedings going on before the three judge bench.

 

The appeal contended that the high court has sought to curtail the fundamental right of Muslim student women by not allowing them to wear the hijab.

The issue had reached the Supreme Court earlier on Thursday as well but then the top court refused to intervene saying Karnataka HC is already hearing the case.

The high court has posted the matter for Monday and also said educational institutions can resume classes for students.

The three-judge full bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi and Justice Krishna S Dixit, which was formed on Wednesday, also said it wants the matter to be resolved at the earliest but till that time peace and tranquillity is to be maintained.

 

"Till the disposal of the matter, you people should not insist on wearing all these religious things," Awasthi had said.

"We will pass an order. Let the schools-colleges start. But till the matter is resolved, no student should insist on wearing religious dress", he had said.

On Wednesday, Justice Dixit, who was hearing the case, referred the case to Justice Awasthi's consideration with a view that a larger bench may look into the case.

 

...
