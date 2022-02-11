Nation Current Affairs 11 Feb 2022 Hijab row: Karnataka ...
Hijab row: Karnataka High Court says no Hijab, saffron shawls in classrooms

PTI
Published Feb 11, 2022, 1:02 pm IST
Updated Feb 11, 2022, 1:02 pm IST
The court also requested the state government to reopen educational institutions
Muslim women hold placards while wearing burqa and hijab to stage a demonstration in support of female Muslim students, in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI/File)
Bengaluru: Feb 11 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court, which is hearing the petitions against the Hijab ban, has requested the state government to reopen educational institutions and also restrained the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, Hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

In its interim order issued by the three-judge full bench led by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, the court also made it clear that the order was confined to such of the institutions wherein the College Development Committees have prescribed the student dress code or uniform.

 

"We request the State Government and all other stakeholders to reopen the educational institutions and allow the students to return to the classes at the earliest. Pending consideration of all these petitions, we restrain all the students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls (Bhagwa), scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom, until further orders," the full bench comprising CJ Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi said in their order on Thursday, which was made public on Friday.

 

Tags: hijab row, karnataka hijab row
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


