Nation Current Affairs 11 Feb 2022 Active surveillance ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Active surveillance of Zika virus needed to prevent future outbreaks: ICMR-NIV study

ANI
Published Feb 11, 2022, 3:20 pm IST
Updated Feb 11, 2022, 3:20 pm IST
The first report of the Zika virus spread in Kerala was released by ICMR NIV Pune
Last year, India reported Zika virus cases in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. (Photo: Pixabay/Representational)
 Last year, India reported Zika virus cases in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. (Photo: Pixabay/Representational)

New Delhi: An Indian Council for Medical Research - National Institute of Virology (ICMR-NIV) study suggests that there is a need for active human and entomological surveillance of the Zika virus across the country to mitigate future outbreaks.

The first report of the Zika virus spread in Kerala was released by ICMR NIV Pune.

 

The report stated that the Zika virus cases in Kerala last year had no travel history and were linked to its circulation in the community.

"The cases had no travel history within the last one month. Apparently, none of the family members of the cases had a similar clinical presentation. The cases which were sporadically reported during this period probably suggest circulation of the ZIKV in the community as well."

The study also suggests the need for active human and entomological surveillance of Zika in other parts of the country as well.

 

"The finding of the study suggests the inclusion of arboviral disease in testing algorithms. In conclusion, the findings of the investigation demonstrate the need for active human and entomological surveillance of Zika across the country to mitigate future outbreaks," it said.

These cases of the Zika virus were reported in Kerala during the COVID-19 second surge and added an extra burden on the public health system of the state.

"The circulation and detection of flavivirus and SARS-CoV-2 have been reported in flavivirus endemic areas.7, 8 The recent third serosurvey of COVID-19 by the Indian Council of Medical Research, India demonstrated high seroprevalence in Kerala state (11.6 per cent) compared to the national average of 21.9 per cent. This data demonstrates the effectiveness of robust surveillance adopted by the state. Similarly, the preparedness and active surveillance of the public health system of Kerala state has helped to timely identify the Zika cases among the healthcare workers," the study further said.

 

Last year India reported Zika virus cases in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.
Zika virus (ZIKV) disease (ZVD) is considered to be one of the significant public health diseases of concern post-2016 outbreak in Brazil.

A mosquito-borne flavivirus had been reported to be associated with the increased incidence of microcephaly, congenital Zika syndrome, and Guillain-Barre syndrome.

Since its discovery from the Zika forest in Uganda in 1947, several outbreaks of ZVD have been reported from Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific Islands.

 

Besides this, numerous travel-associated cases of Zika have been also reported from various countries. India has reported the first case of ZVD from Gujarat.

...
Tags: india zika virus, zika virus, zika virus vaccines
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Facebook/PTI)

CPI(M) MP gives suspension notice in RS over Yogi's 'UP can become Kerala' remark

Muslim students hold placards as they shout slogans during a protest against banning Muslim girls wearing hijab from attending classes at some schools in Karnataka. (Photo: AP/File)

Hijab row: Udupi Muslim Okkuta says issue should be solved in scope of Constitution

Muslim women hold placards while wearing burqa and hijab to stage a demonstration in support of female Muslim students, in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI/File)

Hijab row: Karnataka High Court says no Hijab, saffron shawls in classrooms

A child holds a placard in a demonstration in support of female Muslim students, in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka hijab row: Protesting girls' info shared, parents lodge complaint



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Will take up the matter at an appropriate time: SC on hijab row

Muslim women hold placards while wearing burqa and hijab to stage a demonstration in support of female Muslim students, in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

No religious dress during case pendency: Karnataka High Court

The bench, comprising Karnataka high court Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S. Dixit and Justice J.M. Khazi, that's hearing petitions challenging the state government's rule on dress code in schools, did not pass any interim order. (PTI)

India records 58,077 new cases, active cases decline

In this file photo taken on August 05, 2021, vials and syringes of the Johnson and Johnson Janssen Covid-19 vaccine are displayed for a photograph. (Photo: AFP)

3-judge Karnataka HC bench set to hear hijab matter today

Students participate in a procession to protest against barring Muslim girls wearing hijab from attending classes at some schools in Karnataka, in Kolkata, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP /Bikas Das)

India logs over 67 lakh fresh Covid cases, 1,241 fatalities

School children wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus attend a class on the first day of partial reopening of government schools in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->