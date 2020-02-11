Why post IAS officials as vice-chancellors?: Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court sought an explanation from the state government on appointing IAS officers as vice-chancellors to universities in the state.

While dealing with a PIL that challenged the state’s action in appointing eight IAS officers as in-charge vice-chancellors, the division bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy on Monday issued notices to the government to submit its explanation within four weeks.

Dr S. Karunakar Reddy, assistant professor in the department of botany, Osmania University, filed the PIL seeking a direction to suspend the circular issued by the Chief Minister’s Office making appointments.

But the state failed to follow the rules, he contended.

Contending that it was a violation of UGC regulations and the Universities Act, the petitioner submitted that regular V-Cs and members of executive councils (ECs) have to be appointed without delay. Further, the state had not bothered to fill the EC positions meant for Class- II members the past five years.

“As per the Universities Act, an EC panel with 11 members has to decide on elevating the V-C to that particular university and vice-chancellor should have worked as a Professor. This rule was upheld by the Supreme Court several times,” the petitioner submitted.

The petitioner sought a direction to the state to appoint the seniormost faculty of the respective universities as in-charge vice-chancellors till the new regular vice-chancellors are appointed.

The bench directed the state to file its counter. It also issued notices to all universities in the state to submit their contention on the issues raised in the PIL.