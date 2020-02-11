Second envoys’ tour to see ‘normal’ Jammu and Kashmir soon

New Delhi: In another move to further convince the international community that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) is returning to complete normalcy, the Union Government will take a second batch of foreign envoys “from different geographical reg-ions” to J&K this week, possibly on Thursday.

According to some reports, envoys from European Union-member nations as well as West Asian countries may be part of the group this time. According to other reports, the foreign envoys may also be taken to Budgam in the Kashmir valley this time.

It may be recalled that the first batch of foreign envoys from 15 nations were taken around on January 9 and 10, It, however, did not consist of anyone from either the EU-member nations or West Asia.

Government sources said on Monday, “Since the last visit of Envoys, we have received several requests from Ambas-sadors to visit the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. A group of Envoys from different geographical regions will be visiting Jammu and Kashmir this week.”

It may be recalled that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had earlier said after the visit of the first batch that those envoys had been taken there to “see the efforts being made by the government to bring the situation to normal”, and had added that “normalcy has been restored to a large extent”.

Last month, 15 envoys from United States, South Korea, Vietnam, Bangl-adesh, Fiji, Maldives, Norway, Philippines, Morocco, Argentina, Peru, Niger, Nigeria, Guyana and Togo were part of the delegation that visited the newly-created union territory of J&K.

They interacted with security officials, members of civil society, political leaders and the local media.

During the discussions with members of civil society, the envoys had heard a range of views, with some also critical of the move to revoke Article 370 while there were others who felt that this would bring new opportunities to those sections of society who had felt marginalised earlier.

India had last year defended its move to revoke Article 370 in August, maintaining that “The recent legislative measures taken by India within the framework of its Constitution will ensure that these progressive measures will ... (bring) an end to gender disparity, including on property rights and representation in local bodies”, adding, “There will be better protection of juvenile rights and laws against domestic violence. The rights to education, information and work will now be applicable. Long-standing discrimination against refugees and under privileged sections will end.”

Omar Abdullah’s sister moves Supreme Court challenging PSA detention

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear the plea by Sara Abdullah Pilot — sister of former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah — challenging her brother’s detention under Public Safety Act.

A top court bench headed by Justice N.V. Ramana agreed to listing of the plea by Sara Abdullah upon a mentioning by senior counsel Kapil Sibal seeking an urgent listing.

Omar Abdullah, his father and former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah and other senior Kashmiri leaders are under detention since August 5, 2019, under the instructions of the Centre and the state administration following the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the state into Union Territories.

Sara in her petition has contended that there could not be any mew material for further detaining a person who is already under detention for six months. She has also sought quashing of the February 5, 2020, order detaining Omar Abdullah under the PSA. Describing the detention as “illegal”, Sara Abdullah in her petition says, “The grounds for the detention order are wholly lacking any material facts or particulars which are imperative for an order of detention.”

Recounting the public service rendered by Omar as CM and as a Union minister, the petition says, “It is rare that those who have served the nation as MPs, CMs, ministers in the Union and have also stood by the national aspirations of India are perceived as a threat.”

It further says, “It is therefore of the utmost importance and of the utmost urgency that this court protects not only the individual’s Right to Life and Liberty but also protects the essence of Article 21 which is the cornerstone of Part III of the Constitution, a violation of which is anathema to all that a democratic nation stands for.”