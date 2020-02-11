Nation Current Affairs 11 Feb 2020 Second envoys’ ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Second envoys’ tour to see ‘normal’ Jammu and Kashmir soon

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 11, 2020, 2:10 am IST
Updated Feb 11, 2020, 2:10 am IST
EU members, West Asian nations to be part of visit.
A woman shows a damaged house after heavy shelling from the Pakistan side, in Mendhar Sector of Poonch district, on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
 A woman shows a damaged house after heavy shelling from the Pakistan side, in Mendhar Sector of Poonch district, on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In another move to further convince the international community that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) is returning to complete normalcy, the Union Government will take a second batch of foreign envoys “from different geographical reg-ions” to J&K this week, possibly on Thursday.

According to some reports, envoys from European Union-member nations as well as West Asian countries may be part of the group this time. According to other reports, the foreign envoys may also be taken to Budgam in the Kashmir valley this time.

 

It may be recalled that the first batch of foreign envoys from 15 nations were taken around on January 9 and 10, It, however, did not consist of anyone from either the EU-member nations or West Asia.

Government sources said on Monday, “Since the last visit of Envoys, we have received several requests from Ambas-sadors to visit the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. A group of Envoys from different geographical regions will be visiting Jammu and Kashmir this week.”

It may be recalled that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had earlier said after the visit of the first batch that those envoys had been taken there to “see the efforts being made by the government to bring the situation to normal”, and had added that “normalcy has been restored to a large extent”.

Last month, 15 envoys from United States, South Korea, Vietnam, Bangl-adesh, Fiji, Maldives, Norway, Philippines, Morocco, Argentina, Peru, Niger, Nigeria, Guyana and Togo were part of the delegation that visited the newly-created union territory of J&K.

They interacted with security officials, members of civil society, political leaders and the local media.

During the discussions with members of civil society, the envoys had heard a range of views, with some also critical of the move to revoke Article 370 while there were others who felt that this would bring new opportunities to those sections of society who had felt marginalised earlier.

India had last year defended its move to revoke Article 370 in August, maintaining that “The recent legislative measures taken by India within the framework of its Constitution will ensure that these progressive measures will  ... (bring) an end to gender disparity, including on property rights and representation in local bodies”, adding, “There will be better protection of juvenile rights and laws against domestic violence. The rights to education, information and work will now be applicable. Long-standing discrimination against refugees and under privileged sections will end.”

Omar Abdullah’s sister moves Supreme Court challenging PSA detention

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear the plea by Sara Abdullah Pilot — sister of former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah — challenging her brother’s detention under Public Safety Act.

A top court bench headed by Justice N.V. Ramana agreed to listing of the plea by Sara Abdullah upon a mentioning by senior counsel Kapil Sibal seeking an urgent listing.

Omar Abdullah, his father and former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah and other senior Kashmiri leaders are under detention since August 5, 2019, under the instructions of the Centre and the state administration following the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the state into Union Territories.

Sara in her petition has contended that there could not be any mew material for further detaining a person who is already under detention for six months. She has also sought quashing of the February 5, 2020, order detaining Omar Abdullah under the PSA. Describing the detention as “illegal”, Sara Abdullah in her petition says, “The grounds for the detention order are wholly lacking any material facts or particulars which are imperative for an order of detention.”

Recounting the public service rendered by Omar as CM and as a Union minister, the petition says, “It is rare that those who have served the nation as MPs, CMs, ministers in the Union and have also stood by the national aspirations of India are perceived as a threat.”

It further says, “It is therefore of the utmost importance and of the utmost urgency that this court protects not only the individual’s Right to Life and Liberty but also protects the essence of Article 21 which is the cornerstone of Part III of the Constitution, a violation of which is anathema to all that a democratic nation stands for.”

...
Tags: jammu and kashmir, european union, omar abdullah, supreme court
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

Rahul Gandhi (PTI file photo)

Rahul Gandhi tells party MPs to calm down

He was, however, allowed to go after his statement was recorded by a CID team.

Bengal BJP MP quizzed by CID in murder case

According to him, at around 10.30 am, armed Naxals ambushed a search party comprising CoBRA personnel in the jungle near Irapalli village under Bijapur district.

2 CRPF jawans killed in ambush

The government on Sun-day had announced the result of the fifth sample sent for lab examination. The result of remaining sample which was sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV) on Febr-uary 8, is awaited. If that test is also found to be negative then the patient will be discharged from the hospital. The student was admitted to the medical college on January 30.(Photo: AP)

India’s 1st ncov case in kerala turns negative



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jeep Compass 2.0-litre diesel-automatic mileage: Claimed vs real

The Compass diesel-automatic range now starts from Rs 21.96 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and goes up to Rs 27.6 lakh for the top-spec.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Trell's Pulkit Agrawal on its major impact in rural India

Content creation platforms that can tap into this demand and empower users from tier II & III to build a sustainable economy for themselves will find their way into the market with ease. 
 

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

The AirPods Pro is designed to perfection and has the Apple ethos running through every single bit of it.
 

Google Takeout bug sent some of your intimate videos to strangers

The company said that less than 0.01 percent of Google Photos users attempting Takeout requests were affected.
 

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

Unacademy as a company provides these educators with an opportunity to not only earn a livelihood, but also share their knowledge with millions of aspirants.
 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India’s 1st ncov case in kerala turns negative

The government on Sun-day had announced the result of the fifth sample sent for lab examination. The result of remaining sample which was sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV) on Febr-uary 8, is awaited. If that test is also found to be negative then the patient will be discharged from the hospital. The student was admitted to the medical college on January 30.(Photo: AP)

State continues to remain free of nCov

Patients at Gandhi hospital face severe problems at the entrance due to lack of wheel chairs and stretchers. Attendants carry the patients on chairs. (Photo: S. SURENDER REDDY)

GHMC goes against state govt, evicts 50,000 hawkers

Members present in the council unanimously agreed that this was a great loss to the city’s economy. They demanded that Mayor Bonthu Rammohan explain under what provisions the EVDM wing was set up. (Photo: DC)

Watch: "Please save us", Indian crew of 'Diamond Princess' make appeal to PM

A passenger stands on a balcony on the 'Diamond Princess' cruise ship, with around 3,600 people quarantined on board due to fears of the new coronavirus, at the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama port on February 10, 2020. Around 60 more people on board the quarantined ship moored off Japan have been diagnosed with novel coronavirus, the country's national broadcaster said on February 10, raising the number of infected passengers and crew to around 140. (AFP)

Kerala’s first coronavirus patient recovers, swab test negative

Representational image (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham