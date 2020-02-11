Nation Current Affairs 11 Feb 2020 Gargi College studen ...
Gargi College students demand stern action

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Feb 11, 2020, 1:55 am IST
Updated Feb 11, 2020, 2:29 am IST
Over 100 students held a protest outside the gate of Gargi College.
Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal (in green sweater) addresses students during a protest at Gargi College in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Scores of students of the all-woman Gargi College on Monday held a protest against the alleged molestation of girls by a group of men who had gatecrashed a cultural festival, demanding strict action against the intruders.

The Delhi Police said it has launched a probe into the incident and is scanning CCTV footage to gather evidence.

 

Police, however, have not received a complaint in this regard, a senior officer said.

The incident came to light after some students took to Instagram to narrate their unpleasant experiences during the February 6 college fest.

They alleged that the college management did not take any action even after the students took up the matter with it.

They also alleged that Rapid Action Force and Delhi Police personnel were deployed close to the gate from where the men entered the college, but they did nothing to control the unruly crowd.

“There was a complete lapse of security. The students were groped, molested and even assaulted by the men who appeared to be in their mid-30s. The college had claimed to have made security arrangements. I don’t think such an incident has taken place on any college campus across the country,” a student said on the condition of anonymity.

A political science student, who also did not wish to be named, said, “Some men jumped over the gates, some broke open the gates and some jumped over walls. They were drunk and went berserk.”

The men groped and dragged girls and performed obscene acts, Some girls ran towards washrooms, she said.

Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal also reached the college, in the Siri Fort area in the heart of south Delhi, to take stock of the situation. The DCW issued a notice to the college and the Delhi Police for “inaction.”

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “The misbehaviour with our daughters at Gargi College is extremely unfortunate. This cannot be tolerated at all. The culprits should be given stringent punishment.”

...
