2 CRPF jawans killed in ambush
Nation, Current Affairs

2 CRPF jawans killed in ambush

RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Feb 11, 2020, 2:12 am IST
Updated Feb 11, 2020, 2:12 am IST
A Maoist was also killed in the gunfight, a senior CRPF officer said.
Bhopal: Two jawans of Commando Battalion for Resolute Actions (CoBRA), the elite anti-Naxal wing of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), were martyred on Monday and six others injured in an encounter with Maoists in Chhatt-isgarh’s south Bastar district of Bijapur.

This led to a fierce gun battle between the two groups. In the exchange, two commandos of CoB-RA were killed while six members of the search party, including a deputy commandant, were injured, the CRPF officer said.
The martyred jawans have been identified as constables Vikash Kumar and Purnanand Sahu.

The injured are deputy commandant Prashant Kumar, head constable Ajit Singh and constables, Giriwar Oraon, P. Pawan Kumar, Bibha Basu Mahata, and Pawar Pandurang.

The body of a Naxal was also recovered from the encounter site. It is yet to be identified.

A weapon was also found on the spot.

