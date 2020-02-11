2 CRPF jawans killed in ambush

According to him, at around 10.30 am, armed Naxals ambushed a search party comprising CoBRA personnel in the jungle near Irapalli village under Bijapur district.

Bhopal: Two jawans of Commando Battalion for Resolute Actions (CoBRA), the elite anti-Naxal wing of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), were martyred on Monday and six others injured in an encounter with Maoists in Chhatt-isgarh’s south Bastar district of Bijapur.

A Maoist was also killed in the gunfight, a senior CRPF officer said.

According to him, at around 10.30 am, armed Naxals ambushed a search party comprising CoBRA personnel in the jungle near Irapalli village under Bijapur district.

This led to a fierce gun battle between the two groups. In the exchange, two commandos of CoB-RA were killed while six members of the search party, including a deputy commandant, were injured, the CRPF officer said.

The martyred jawans have been identified as constables Vikash Kumar and Purnanand Sahu.

The injured are deputy commandant Prashant Kumar, head constable Ajit Singh and constables, Giriwar Oraon, P. Pawan Kumar, Bibha Basu Mahata, and Pawar Pandurang.

The body of a Naxal was also recovered from the encounter site. It is yet to be identified.

A weapon was also found on the spot.