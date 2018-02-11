search on deccanchronicle.com
Use technology for development, not destruction: PM Modi in Dubai

Published Feb 11, 2018, 4:02 pm IST
Updated Feb 11, 2018, 5:13 pm IST
Giving out the definition for E-governance, Modi said E stands for effective, efficient, easy, empower, and equity.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the World Government Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo: Twitter/Narendra Modi)
New Delhi/Abu Dhabi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a three-nation tour, on Sunday delivered a keynote address at the World Government Summit on the theme: 'Technology for development' in Dubai.

Addressing the summit on the second day of his two-day visit to the UAE, Modi said it was an honour for him and the people of India that he has been called as the Chief Guest at the 6th edition of World Government Summit.

 

Technology is changing at the speed of thought, Modi said, adding that it has empowered the common man through minimum government, maximum governance.

"We must make technology a means of development, not a means of destruction," PM said while addressing the summit.

Modi voiced concern over massive global investment in missiles and bombs, and warned against the misuse of technology. He also expressed concern over attempts by some people to radicalise the cyber space with the use of technology, in an apparent reference to its use by jihadists to recruit cadres.

Citing Dubai as an example for the world, Modi said technology has transformed a desert.

Giving out his definition for E-governance, Modi said E stands for effective, efficient, easy, empower, and equity.

Modi earlier on Sunday inaugurated Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) temple project, the first Hindu temple to be built in Abu Dhabi.

The Prime Minister held wide-ranging talks with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the two sides signed five agreements including a historic pact awarding a consortium of Indian oil companies a 10 per cent stake in an offshore oilfield in UAE.

Modi is visiting the United Arab Emirates for the second time after his 2015 trip to the country.

(With agency inputs)

