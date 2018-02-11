search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana: New mobile app to curb liquor MRP violations launched

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 11, 2018, 2:28 am IST
Updated Feb 11, 2018, 2:28 am IST
Consumers could instantly lodge complaints through the app in case traders sold above the MRP or they found the stuff adulterated.
The app would have the MRP of each of the total 880 liquor brands being sold in Telangana state. The app could be downloaded from Google Playstore. (Representational Image)
 The app would have the MRP of each of the total 880 liquor brands being sold in Telangana state. The app could be downloaded from Google Playstore. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The excise department on Saturday launched a new mobile app ‘Liquor Price’ that would enable consumers lodge complaints against liquor traders violating MRP and resorting to adulteration. 

The app would have the MRP of each of the total 880 liquor brands being sold in Telangana state. The app could be downloaded from Google Playstore.

 

It also launched MRP charts of top selling 25 liquor brands and top-5 beer brands district-wise, which should be mandatorily displayed prominently at all liquor shops. This was to make consumers aware about MRP and use the app to complain in case of traders collecting higher amounts.

Installation of two CCTV cameras with recording facility was also mandatory at all liquor shops and would be linked with the central control room in Hyderabad for strict monitoring of liquor shops and check irregularities.

Consumers could instantly lodge complaints through the app in case traders sold above the MRP or they found the stuff adulterated.

Complaints about open-drinking near liquor shops/bars, untidy conditions, dilution, late night sale, old stock sale and permit room violations could also be lodged under general category.

Since cases of MRP violations were on the rise, the department hoped to put an end to this problem with this app.

Excise minister T. Padma Rao Goud launched the app at the Secretariat in the presence of excise co-mmissioner Somesh Kum-ar and excise enforcement director Akun Sabharwal.

“Till now, there was confusion among consumers over how and who to complain against liquor traders resorting to MRP violations or adulteration. The new app will solve this problem now. This will bring transparency and accountability in liquor sales,” the minister said.

Sabharwal said, “The app will display MRP of 90ml, 180ml bottles containing whiskey, brandy, vodka, rum etc. Consumers will be able to know the correct MRP of various liquor brands instantly and can lodge complaints in case of any MRP violation or other irregularities.

Consumers can also complain through WhatsApp number (7989111222), toll free number (1800-4252523).

The name, gazette serial number of liquor shop (displayed on MRP charts at all liquor shops) would be mentioned in the complaint. The app would capture the remaining data and send it to the State Task Force office in Hyderabad. A unique complaint nu-mber would be generated.

Somesh Kumar said, “If the complaint is found to be genuine, we will immediately close the shop for a week. A penalty of Rs 2 lakh will be levied for MRP violation, Rs 2.5 lakh for second offence and cancellation of licence for repeated offence.”

Tags: liquor price, google playstore, cctv cameras
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Intel’s drone light show breaks world records at Olympics

1,218 Intel Shooting Star drones lit up the sky for the PyeongChang 2018 Opening Ceremony, setting a new Guinness World Records title for the most drones flown simultaneously.
 

Here’s Samsung’s answer to iPhone X’s notch

The patent shows the smartphone utilising an under-the-display fingerprint sensor, which doubles up as the home button.
 

After iPhones, Apple AirPods start blowing up

In this particular case, it could have been possible that there must have been some manufacturing defect in this unit.
 

South Africa vs India, 4th ODI: Why Proteas are wearing pink jerseys in Johannesburg

It is learnt that the goal this year is to collect more than Rand 1 million and even fans have been encouraged to don the pink colours. (Photo: BCCI)
 

South Africa vs India, 4th ODI: Proteas win by 5 wickets to keep series alive

It was a team effort from Proteas that helped them register a comprehensive win. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI)
 

Early periods, menopause linked with higher stroke risk: Study

Miscarriages were likewise linked with a greater danger of heart disease, with each stillbirth increasing the risk by six per cent. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Maulana Salman Nadvi skips meeting after rap from Board

Members of All India Muslim Personal Law Board during the second day of its meeting on triple talaq issue Saturday.

Bison Polo: Telengana Chief Secretary’s office yet to respond

K. Chandrasekhar Rao

2 girls go missing from Reddy College in Narayanguda

Mokide Divya and Chamanthi

New technique for cancer diagnosis

About 25 per cent of the cases result in deaths, and every eight minutes one woman in the country loses her life to cervical cancer.

Vijayawada man has two hearts beating

The old heart continues to beat in the middle-aged man and the new heart will complement the old one by allowing it to pump blood properly into the body. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham