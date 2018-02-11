search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

No GST on laughter: Renuka Chowdhury questions PM's mindset towards women

PTI
Published Feb 11, 2018, 4:28 pm IST
Updated Feb 11, 2018, 4:28 pm IST
The former Union minister said she received a huge support from women across the country after Modi's remarks over her laughter.
On a lighter note, Chowdhury said her laughter had always been spontaneous but now, she had become conscious about it. (Photo: File)
 On a lighter note, Chowdhury said her laughter had always been spontaneous but now, she had become conscious about it. (Photo: File)

Panaji: Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "Ramayana" jibe at her in Parliament, Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury on Sunday said there was no GST on laughter and that she did not need anyone's permission to laugh.

She also said that Modi's remarks against her showed his mindset towards women.

 

The former Union minister said she received a huge support from women across the country after Modi's remarks over her laughter.

"There were hashtags like #Laugh like Surpankha, #Lol is a passe and #Laugh Like Renuka Chowdhury. I am a five-time MP and the prime minister draws a parallel of me with a negative character. But he forgets that the women today have changed and they know how to speak for themselves. This shows his mindset towards women," she told reporters.

Chowdhury was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the "Difficult Dialogues" conference on gender in Panaji.

The MP said people's support had been her base throughout her public life.

"If you are right, it resonates all over. That's what is happening now...There is no rule on how and when. You laugh...and there is no GST on laughter. I don't require permission to laugh after being a five-time MP. I have shattered the myth of being stereotyped," she added.

On a lighter note, Chowdhury said her laughter had always been spontaneous but now, she had become conscious about it.

"I had challenged the authority with my laughter. Parliament makes laws, but we need to educate the lawmakers on how to treat women as their equals and that they are here in their own rights. Parliament is a reflection of what our society is," she said.

Chowdhury added that she had challenged the authorities years ago by performing her father's last rites.

"My father had raised me as a citizen of this country and not as a boy or a girl," she said.

Last week, the prime minister had taken a dig at Chowdhury in the Rajya Sabha, saying her laughter reminded him of television serial "Ramayana".

Also Read: Narendra Modi takes a dig at Renuka Chowdhury for laughing

As Chowdhury laughed loudly during the prime minister's speech, prompting Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to chide her, Modi had urged Naidu not to act against her as he had the privilege of hearing such a laughter after the popular television serial, which was first aired in the 80s.

Tags: narendra modi, parliament, renuka chowdhury
Location: India, Goa, Panaji




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stormy vs Stormi: Trump's alleged porn star lover warns Kylie Jenner about baby name

Adult film star Stormy Daniels and Kylie Jenner's newborn daughter share the same name. (Photo: Twitter/VividLiveHou/KylieJenner)
 

Video captures angry commuter confront blind man at train station

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S specification leaks before MWC 2018

The device is said to ditch fingerprint sensor on the rear and sport an under-display fingerprint reader along with facial recognition technology, alike to the iPhone X.
 

Saudi women should not be forced to wear abaya: Senior cleric

Saudi Arabia, which has some of the world's tightest restrictions on women, requires them to wear the garment by law. (Photo: File)
 

5 Valentine's Day unusual outfit looks for the ladies

Valentine's Day unusual outfit looks for the ladies. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Air pollution leads to immoral behaviour: Study

Air pollution leads to immoral behaviour, researchers have found. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Use technology for development, not destruction: PM Modi in Dubai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives a speech at the World Government Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo: ANI)

AIMPLB expels its member over Babri remark, says mosque can't be sold

Members of All India Muslim Personal Law Board during the second day of its meeting on triple talaq issue Saturday. (Photo: File)

Cong social media team lacks access to resources unlike BJP, says cell's head Divya

Participating in a panel discussion at the Harvard Kennedy School on ‘social media in Indian politics’ organised by the university in Cambridge, Divya Spandana said that despite the limitations Rahul Gandhi's team is doing a really good job with tweeting for the party President. (Photo: File)

Govt released Rs 9,940 cr to states for Smart Cities Mission

The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has announced 99 cities for central assistance under the BJP government's flagship programme. (Photo: File/Representational)

Sunjwan attack: Cong asks Modi to 'personally supervise' op against terrorists

Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said it was a matter of deep concern that 14 major terror attacks have taken place on the Army in Jammu and Kashmir since 2014. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham