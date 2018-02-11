search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

New Telangana Secretariat: Save Bison Polo Ground plea reaches PMO

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Feb 11, 2018, 1:39 am IST
Updated Feb 11, 2018, 1:44 am IST
It has also asked the CS to send a letter to the petitioner and upload a copy of the same on the portal.
Another team from Secunderabad which too had collected signatures and posted it to the PM’s residence at 7 Race Course Road, New Delhi, informed that 18,000-19,000 signed letters were sent. (Representational image)
 Another team from Secunderabad which too had collected signatures and posted it to the PM’s residence at 7 Race Course Road, New Delhi, informed that 18,000-19,000 signed letters were sent. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: The Office of the Prime Minister has responded to a city-based petitioner who sent 1,000 signatures protesting new Secretariat at the Bison Polo Ground.

The PMO in its reply dated February 7, 2018 to the Chief Secretary of Telangana State has requested him to take action as appropriate. 

 

It has also asked the CS to send a letter to the petitioner and upload a copy of the same on the portal. 

Another team from Secunderabad which too had collected signatures and posted it to the PM’s residence at 7 Race Course Road, New Delhi, informed that 18,000-19,000 signed letters were sent. 

In 2017, an online petition against the TS government’s proposed move to construct a new Secretariat at the Bison Polo Ground in Secunderabad was floated. It managed to collect 2,500 signatures, but 1,000 were sent to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The petition said, “55 acres of history, and most importantly the environment, is under threat.”

Tags: bison polo ground, ts government, chief secretary of telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Bison Polo: Telengana Chief Secretary’s office yet to respond


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Intel’s drone light show breaks world records at Olympics

1,218 Intel Shooting Star drones lit up the sky for the PyeongChang 2018 Opening Ceremony, setting a new Guinness World Records title for the most drones flown simultaneously.
 

Here’s Samsung’s answer to iPhone X’s notch

The patent shows the smartphone utilising an under-the-display fingerprint sensor, which doubles up as the home button.
 

After iPhones, Apple AirPods start blowing up

In this particular case, it could have been possible that there must have been some manufacturing defect in this unit.
 

South Africa vs India, 4th ODI: Why Proteas are wearing pink jerseys in Johannesburg

It is learnt that the goal this year is to collect more than Rand 1 million and even fans have been encouraged to don the pink colours. (Photo: BCCI)
 

South Africa vs India, 4th ODI: Proteas win by 5 wickets to keep series alive

It was a team effort from Proteas that helped them register a comprehensive win. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI)
 

Early periods, menopause linked with higher stroke risk: Study

Miscarriages were likewise linked with a greater danger of heart disease, with each stillbirth increasing the risk by six per cent. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bison Polo: Telengana Chief Secretary’s office yet to respond

K. Chandrasekhar Rao

2 girls go missing from Reddy College in Narayanguda

Mokide Divya and Chamanthi

New technique for cancer diagnosis

About 25 per cent of the cases result in deaths, and every eight minutes one woman in the country loses her life to cervical cancer.

Vijayawada man has two hearts beating

The old heart continues to beat in the middle-aged man and the new heart will complement the old one by allowing it to pump blood properly into the body. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Doctor removes ovary from minor, fined

After an ultrasonography of her abdomen, she underwent some procedures on September 16, 2006. Dr Ch Ravinder Rao, general surgeon and urologist, assured her that there would be no further pain. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham